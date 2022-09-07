Le’Veon Bell net worth: Purse history, career earnings for former NFL running back

Bursting onto the scene at a young age, Le’Veon Bell quickly established himself as a dominant running back. Now he will get a chance to entertain a different audience when he steps inside a boxing ring.

A second-round pick in the 2013 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers, Bell is a three-time Pro Bowler. Following five years in Pittsburgh, Bell refused to sign a franchise tag and did not report to Steelers camp or any subsequent games. Becoming a free agent, Bell played for the Jets before joining the Chiefs and then the Ravens.

In December 2021, Brown signed with the Buccaneers and played three games for them. He was released in January 2022 and is currently a free agent.

Bell will fight another running back, Adrian Peterson, in a boxing match on September 10. Inside Banc of California Stadium, the fight is a part of a Social Gloves event.

MORE: Adrian Peterson vs. Le’Veon Bell fight date, start time, card, PPV price, tickets for 2022 boxing match

The Sporting News looks into how Bell has accumulated his Fortune and where he stands among the wealthiest and most influential Athletes in the world.

Le’Veon Bell net worth: How much does Bell make?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Bell has a net worth of $12 million. He signed a four-year, $52.5 million contract with the New York Jets in 2019, with $35 million guaranteed. That was after declining the franchise tag with the Steelers, with one deal worth $14.5 million.

Comparing him to his opponent, Peterson’s net worth is around $1 million, with an annual salary of $2 million. In 2019, Peterson lost a majority of his earnings following an issue with his finances, where he owed millions in loans.

Le’Veon Bell’s career earnings

After over eight seasons in the NFL, Spotrac has Bell’s earning rate at about $45,379,637. His last contract was with the Buccaneers in 2021, worth $179,166.

MORE: Boxing’s top 25 under 25: Ranking the best young stars in 2022

Le’Veon Bell’s endorsements

Back in 2018, Bell signed an endorsement deal with the Jordan brand. He also had an interesting partnership with Dairy Queen, where he worked at a Pittsburgh location for a day.

Le’Veon Bell’s social media influence

Bell has over 1.8 million followers Twitter1.7 million followers on Instagram, and 532K followers on Facebook.

Le’Veon Bell Charities

In 2017, Bell donated $750,000 to Groveport Madison High, his alma mater, to fund the installation of a new turf field. In 2019, they took part in Help Bag Hunger Day at Shop Rite stores in New Jersey.

When is Adrian Peterson vs. Le’Veon Bell?

Date: Saturday, September 10

Undercard: 9 pm ET | 2 :00 am BST | 11am AEST

Main card: 11 pm ET | 4am BST | 1pm AEST

Main event: 1 am ET | 6am BST | 3 pm AEST (approximately)

Austin McBroom vs. AnEsonGib takes place on September 10. The prelims begin at 9 pm ET and the main card starts at 11 pm ET. Adrian Peterson and Le’Veon Bell should make their way to the ring around 12:15 am ET | 5:15am BST | 2:15 pm AEST, depending on how long the undercard fights go.

MORE: Boxing Schedule 2022: Date, division, location for upcoming fights

How to watch Adrian Peterson vs. Le’Veon Bell

SocialGloves.tv, PPV, FITE.tv

Fans can watch Social Gloves: No More Talk on SocialGloves.tv, FITE.tv, and all pay-per-view formats

Adrian Peterson vs. Le’Veon Bell PPV price: How much does the card cost?

You can purchase the event for $39.99 across all platforms.

Adrian Peterson vs. Le’Veon Bell fight card