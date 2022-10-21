Level One Football Playoff Preview and Predictions

It’s Playoff Time in High School Football. Level 1 of the postseason starts on Friday.

DIVISION 1

#1 Bay Port (9-0) at #4 De Pere (4-5)

Bay Port dominated the regular season meeting between these two teams two weeks ago 42-14. The Pirates offense has been clicking in the last few weeks and they are led by one of the Conference leading rushers Cole Benson, who has over 1000 rushing yards on the season. De Pere locked up a spot in the Playoffs with a win over Ashwaubenon in Week 9.

#5 Wisconsin Rapids (8-2) at #4 Wausau West (8-1)

Wausau West won the regular season battle over Wisconsin Rapids 20-17. Both teams tied Marshfield for the Valley Football Association Conference title this year.

#6 Appleton North (7-2) at #3 Chippewa Falls (7-2)

This seeding is a little puzzling as Appleton North only lost to Kimberly and Neenah this year. The Lightning may be a strong sleeper team, but they are in a tough regional.

#6 Fond Du Lac (5-4) at #3 Kimberly (8-1)

Fond Du Lac is riding high as the only team to beat Kimberly this year. The Papermakers took a big hit in the seeding with that loss. Their road to State could include going through Fond Du Lac, Neenah, Defending Division 2 State Champion Waunakee and top ranked Bay Port.

#7 Brookfield East (5-4) at #2 Neenah (8-1)

The Rockets finished tied with Kimberly for the FVA Conference title. They come in with one of the Conference leaders in passing, receiving and rushing.

DIVISION 2

#5 Pulaski (7-2) at #4 Marshfield (7-3)

The Red Raiders only lost to top ranked Bay Port and highly ranked West De Pere this year. They may feel disrespected by being forced to go on the road to face VFA Co-Champion Marshfield, but their competition faced may be a positive factor. The Red Raiders have the conference leading rusher in Maverick Cole who has over 1300 yards and 20 rushing touchdowns.

#6 Holmen (5-4) at #3 West De Pere (8-1)

The Phantoms only loss of the season was to top ranked Bay Port. West De Pere has been strong in the pass and the run this year as they have one of the conference leaders on both sides with Duke Shovald and Najah Mitchell both having strong seasons. Holmen got into the postseason with a strong conference season.

#6 Kaukauna (5-4) at #3 Milwaukee King (7-2)

DIVISION 3

#7 Shawano (3-6) at #2 Mosinee (7-1-1)

Shawano got one key difference making win as they beat Winneconne during Homecoming. That win proved to be a strong enough tie breaker win to help Shawano get into the postseason with a record below .500. The Hawks had a tough schedule as they faced 7 playoff teams in the first 7 weeks.

Mosinee opened the season with a 20-20 tie with Stratford and also lost to Racine St. Catherine’s in Week 2. Since then they have rattled off 7 straight wins and are led by a quarterback with over 2000 yards and a 6’6″ receiver with over 700 yards and 15 touchdowns on the season.

#8 Waupaca (3-6) at #1 West Salem (8-1)

Waupaca found a way into the post season after struggling early on. West Salem suffered a 14-13 loss to Onalaska in Week 1 and has won 8 straight games.

#5 Fox Valley Lutheran (5-4) at #4 Luxembourg-Casco (5-4)

This is a rematch of a regular season game. Luxemburg-Casco won that match-up 16-14.

#6 Baraboo (6-3) at #3 Menasha (8-1)

The Bluejays only loss of the season was to Neenah 35-13 in Week 2. Menasha ran the table in the FRCC-South to claim another conference title. Quarterback AJ Korth has over 1000 yards passing and rushing.

#7 Notre Dame (6-3) at #2 Reedsburg (7-2)

Notre Dame lost does not have a bad loss this year as they fell to three playoff teams, Pulaski, Menasha and Bay Port. The Tritons could be a sleeper in the Regional. Reedsburg has had success running the ball this year with a conference leading rusher.

DIVISION 4

#8 Winneconne (4-5) at #1 Little Chute (9-0)

The Mustangs are the real deal as they ran the table in a conference where every team made the playoffs. Charlie Vander Burght leads the conference in passing and Drew Joten is one of the leading rushers in the Conference with over 1000 rushing yards. Winneconne just got into the post season, finishing below .500 on the conference season. These two teams met in Week 1 and Little Chute won 30-0.

#5 Xavier (6-3) at #4 Wrightstown (7-2)

Wrightstown’s losses this year were to Freedom and Little Chute. Other than those two games, the Tigers have been clicking on offense and defense. Xavier won the Bay Conference title this year with losses to Little Chute, Luxemburg-Casco and Fox Valley Lutheran.

#7 Oconto Falls (4-6) at #2 Freedom (8-1)

The Freedom Irish only lost to Little Chute this season and enter the post season with one of the top passers and the top rusher in the North Eastern Conference. Oconto Falls got into the postseason despite finishing with just three conference wins.

#6 Denmark (4-5) at #3 Berlin (6-3)

DIVISION 5

#5 Chilton (6-3) at #4 Clintonville (7-3)

The Truckers have found success through the air as they have the second leading passer in the State. Kade Rosenow has 31 touchdown passes on the season and over 2200 yards passing. The Truckers can be successful as long as the passing game is on.

#6 Kiel (5-4) at Wittenberg-Birnamwood (8-1)

The Chargers are Co-Conference Champions and have a strong offense leading them. Quarterback Nathan Waupekanay has over 1100 yards passing and running back David Gauderman has over 1400 yards rushing.

#7 Sturgeon Bay (4-3) at #2 Kewaunee (8-1)

This a Packerland Conference rematch as Kewaunee won the Week 7 game 55-14.

DIVISION 6

#8 Manawa (5-4) at #1 Coleman (9-0)

Coleman has run the table this year with their strong rushing team, led by Peter Kuchta with 707 yards on the season. The Cougars success has come with their defensive play as they have only given up 81 points in the regular season.

#6 Bonduel (6-3) at #3 Crivitz (7-2)

Crivitz lost to Coleman and Shiocton this season, finishing second behind the Cougars in the Northwoods.

#7 Weyauwega-Fremont (6-3) at #2 Saint Mary Springs (8-1)

The Warhawks started the season 4-0 and lost games in the middle and end of the season. The Ledgers were unbeaten until Week 9 when they fell to Mayville 27-17.

DIVISION 7

#7 Lourdes Academy (6-4) at #2 Shiocton (7-2)

================================================== =============================

As the High School Football Playoffs kick off Friday, TCHdailynews.com Sports Director Brad Williams has provided his end of the post season Picks to WISSPORTS.net. They can be seen here.

TCHDailynews.com has selected Newman Catholic to win the 8-Man Football State Championship, West De Pere to win the Division 2 State Championship, and Coleman to qualify for the Division 6 State Championship.

Round 1 Area Playoff Picks

DIVISION 1

#1 Bay Port over #4 De Pere

#5 Wisconsin Rapids over #4 Wausau West

#6 Appleton North over #3 Chippewa Falls

#2 Hudson over #7 DC Everest

#3 Kimberly over #6 Fond Du Lac

#2 Neenah over #7 Brookfield East

DIVISION 2

#5 Pulaski over #4 Marshfield

#3 West De Pere over #6 Holmen

#3 Milwaukee King over #6 Kaukauna

DIVISION 3

#7 Shawano over #2 Mosinee

#1 West Salem over #8 Waupaca

#4 Luxembourg-Casco over #5 Fox Valley Lutheran

#3 Menasha over #6 Baraboo

#7 Notre Dame over #2 Reedsburg

DIVISION 4

#1 Little Chute over #8 Winneconne

#4 Wrightstown over #5 Xavier

#6 Denmark over #3 Berlin

#2 Freedom over #7 Oconto Falls

DIVISION 5

#4 Clintonville over #5 Chilton

#3 Wittenberg-Birnamwood over #6 Kiel

#2 Kewaunee over #7 Sturgeon Bay

DIVISION 6

#2 Stratford over #7 Cumberland

#1 Coleman over #8 Manawa

#6 Bonduel over #3 Crivitz

#2 Saint Mary Springs over #7 Weyauwega-Fremont

DIVISION 7

#2 Shiocton over #7 Lourdes Academy

8-MON

#1 Newman Catholic over #4 McDonnell Central

#2 Gilman over #3 Three Lakes Phelps

#2 De Soto over #3 Port Edwards

#1 Gibraltar over #4 Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas

#2 Florence over #3 Wabeno/Laona