Letters to the Editor – Three cheers for neighborliness, Margot Perot, the arts

1 The last spirit of Christmas — Our Richardson neighborhood is where the spirit of Christmas lives all year long. We built our home 54 years ago on a cul-de-sac. Ten homes are here. We now must move to a senior living apartment.

Of the original owners, few have moved. Several for jobs or they have passed away. In some homes, children or grandchildren, who had fond memories of our circle, transitioned back to their relatives’ previous houses. Others bought when an occasional home went on the market.

To illustrate our good neighbors, the morning of a bad ice storm three men appeared on our lawn cutting fallen branches. From summer barbecues, graduation parties and a few Farewell gatherings, we all demonstrated our caring for each other.

Now it’s our Farewell party. A framed picture of our home was drawn by a teenager living on the cul-de-sac. It was given to us by our neighbors. Two children made their own Farewell cards. One said, “You will always be our neighbor.” Tears were shed.

We watched the movers load our van. The manager came to me and said, “I have moved people for 30 years but never have I seen friendships such as these where many Neighbors came out to say goodbye. Neighborliness is alive here. God’s spirit lives in this place!”

Paula B. Dardaganian, Richardson

2. Margot Perot’s philanthropy — Re: “Margot Perot’s persistent philanthropy — She’s given millions to worthy causes across North Texas, and she’s done it quietly,” by Cheryl Hall, Dec. 29 Metro & Business column.

Perot is an excellent example for all Texans, native and adopted, to emulate. She makes her selections with heart and spirit, she gives generously of her time and income, and acts with humility, with just a touch of pride.

Each of us, Texans or otherwise, rich or moderately well-off, should echo her compassion and commitment to those less fortunate than ourselves. Is it too much to ask each of us? Well, it’s probably too little, but when more of us participate, perhaps it will be enough.

There will be times when a simple gift, like an umbrella, is enough. There will be other times, like supporting the health of all women, will require a larger, sustained commitment.

Thank you, Mrs. Perot, for your example, your compassion and your commitment to philanthropy.

Ray Johnston, Heath

3 The arts — Re: “Lawmaker aims to push world towards music instead of missiles,” Dec. 28 Metro & Business story.

I so enjoyed this story on Rep. Mike McCaul and the power of music to find common ground in politics. As a music educator and musician, I am glad more people are seeing its value.

The arts, not just music, enrich the lives of everyone, in all walks of life. Supporting local arts has a great impact on our quality of life and is a way to come together, despite differences.

I watch the Kennedy Center Honors program every year (it just aired Dec. 28), and it shows the impact of the artists on their craft and on society as a whole.

Three cheers for the arts!

Margaret Barnes, Dallas

