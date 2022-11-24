Letter: Volleyball disappointment

The Anchorage community that supports student Athletes should know that the University of Alaska Anchorage Athletic director/department must not have proofread the final draft of their 2022-23 event calendar; if they had, they would have caught their scheduling mistake before it had an opportunity to cause an injustice to the Women’s volleyball team. The team worked hard all season to earn a first-place ranking in the region and a fourth-place ranking in the Nation — kudos to them for their tremendous success! The regional ranking earned them the privilege to host the coveted regional tournament. But the scheduling mistake caused them to lose the hard-won opportunity to host, preventing them from showcasing their talent in front of the home crowd during the tournament.

The team played hard the entire season, with one goal being to host the regional tournament. I am disappointed on their behalf that the powers that be in the UAA Athletic department did not act sooner to sort out the scheduling problem and that “higher-ups” seemingly did not work harder on behalf of the team to keep the tournament in Anchorage. The situation is disgraceful.

— Beate Zinck

Anchorage

Do you have something on your mind? Send to [email protected] or click here to submit via any web browser. Letters under 200 words have the best chance of being published. Writers should disclose any personal or professional connections with the subjects of their letters. Letters are edited for accuracy, clarity and length.