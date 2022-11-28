Letter to Editor: Designate and Renovate the MSB to Cultural Arts Center and Senior Center

South San Francisco, CA November 28, 2022 by C Marcopulos

{Action requested, Attend Wednesday, November 30 from 5 pm to 7 pm

at the Municipal Building concerning the 5-year General Plan}

I was invited to attend a focus group to discuss with the City of South San Francisco’s Cultural Arts staff a public art and cultural program in SSF which was in association with a consulting firm, Art Builds Community. It was to learn what local artists and the cultural community want to see happen in SSF. After introducing ourselves stating what our specialty was, we were asked what was our vision for the city?

After participating, it appears the idea is that in the future the Developers will have to give back 1% (amount to be decided) to the Cultural Arts program in SSF.

Some mentioned they were sorry that the Orchard Supply Hardware didn’t become a community center instead of a Mercedes Dealership. Another stated she wanted the MSB to be for the community.

Frankly, I think this “fee” if it is passed by the City Council, which I have my doubts, will go into a fund that will be used for something else. You know, like the Community Civic Campus that we never approved or voted for – we voted for Measure W, it was earmarked for four things (increase PD/FD, services for Seniors and the disabled, fix the streets/potholes, Gang suppression) and the City Council at an Oyster Point Retreat “just decided” (source: Marion Lee, Assistant City Manager) it was a better use of the funding to build a Community Civic Campus instead of retrofitting the MSB at a fraction of the cost.

Most of our city is built out with development on top of development. We have two libraries, Grand Avenue and the new Campus (Orange will be a daycare), and we have one Senior Center on Magnolia. There is another focus group on aging, paid for by our taxpayer dollars, as this art/cultural group was. We need another Senior Center for this part of the city for our aging community.

Although Councilman Coleman and the other council members with aspirations for a higher office outside of our city think Seniors will ride their bikes with two bags of Groceries or go to doctors’ appointments on their bikes – let alone the parent taking their child to school or after school activities will take public transportation that does not connect one side of the city to the other – these Bizarre ideas for the future are an insult to our Intelligence and the senior, aging population of our city, and the adjoining cities. Remember, Seniors are on a fixed income so affording an Uber or Lyft ride for the necessities is out of the question.

I think we, as residents, should insist that the MSB be designated as a cultural arts center and a senior center. The rooms could be rented to local artists here in SSF and on the Peninsula. The artists Bungalows at Orange Park are going to be developed and our aging, robust Seniors are not in need of Adult Daycare, but for a senior center combined with a cultural/arts center at the Municipal Building.

Remember, Council is as strong as we allow them to be. We have a great need for senior services and for children services. Our City captures fees from development projects. Now is the time. Be vocal and insist that the Municipal Services Building be a senior center and cultural arts center for this side of the city. The Rotary Club and the Historical Society could occupy this building as well as Renting out Studios to local artists and community groups.

It is a win-win if you participate as a Resident and insist that the Municipal Services Building serve our community and not become another density housing development. There is a meeting this Wednesday, November 30 from 5 pm to 7 pm at the Municipal Building concerning the 5-year General Plan. Let’s join together and take back our city.