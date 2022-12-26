Letter: The holiday spirit is filled with arts and culture

After enjoying three consecutive weekends of outstanding arts and culture events in Steamboat, I want to express my Gratitude to those who make it all possible and enhance our community through stunning sights and sounds during this holiday season.

As the executive director of the Steamboat Symphony Orchestra, I was overcome with Gratitude as our three Finding Christmas concerts were filled full of concertgoers of all ages, from all parts of the Yampa Valley. Our Musicians and guest artists delivered such pure Joy from start to finish… and the local student Musicians and local Singers graced the whole weekend with excitement and lots of heart. What a wonderful way to kick off the holiday season.

The following weekend, I attended Steamboat Creates’ Holidays in the Rockies and left with beautiful, handcrafted gifts made by local artists. From glass ornaments and jewelry, to teas and books, the talent and craftsmanship of these artists never ceases to amaze me.

And then I watched my daughter perform in Elevation Dance Studio’s The Nutcracker. The professional — and sometimes unbelievable — talent that this studio has cultivated took my breath away. It was so evident the time and dedication that had been put into this production and the proud sense of accomplishment on the dancer’s faces on closing night.

We are so lucky, Steamboat. Can you imagine not having these magical holiday sights and sounds that our arts and culture provide in this community? Thank you to all of you who support, participate, and create to make the Yampa Valley the best place to live.

Jennifer Grathwohl

Steamboat Springs