LetsGO Volleyball sees Motherlode participation increase in second year of organization | News

It was a 14-hour drive for Jason Dibelius from his home in Hermosa Beach, California, the epicenter of beach volleyball culture, to Aspen. Flights were too expensive, but the host of volleyball’s most played podcast was not about to turn down a call he got from LetsGO Volleyball Organizer Corey Bryndal to come work the 2022 edition of the Motherlode Volleyball Classic.

A long drive later, which included a four-hour layover at a truck stop, and Dibelius had arrived. He was unsure what Bryndal would be asking of him, but was prepared for all his Tricks of the trade — he brought streaming equipment, microphones and digital scoreboard software for whatever was needed, be it play-by-play, color commentary or something else .

“Everybody’s heard of Motherlode, even if they haven’t been here,” Dibelius said. “I heard it’s intimate, it’s kind of like a small family.”

His presence is an indicator of what Bryndal has been trying to do since his purchase of the event — increasing the legitimacy of the tournament as it stabilizes under his ownership and in the wake of COVID-19. They bought branded, high-end equipment and tents for shade to increase the production value of the tournament.

Bryndal is the fourth owner of the event, but the third within the past five years after longtime Coordinator Leon Fell transferred leadership to a group of players in 2019. In 2020, Bryndal acquired the event after having played in it for nearly 30 years. His knee blown out and his playing days over, he wasn’t ready to let the game go. He made a list of things he liked or would like to see as he finished out his playing days touring across Colorado, and brought that list to his new company and tournament.

Now in its 49th year, the Motherlode saw a return to Wagner Park for the first time since 2019. The nets and stanchions all have uniform LetsGO branding, including printed palm tree pylons along the sand courts at Koch Lumber Park. Barriers prevent loose balls from escaping too far. Shade tents provide athletes and spectators a reprieve from the sun. A new, central court with a set of bleachers gives grass players a small stadium-like atmosphere under the slopes of Aspen Mountain. A Giant inflated volleyball stands watch over the sand courts and Merchandise stands.

On its own, Motherlode grew to one of the most prestigious pro-am tournaments in the country. Now Bryndal wants to make it feel the part.

“It’s one of the oldest, longest-running tournaments in the country, and my whole goal is to have this experience be of high quality,” Bryndal said. “I applied and adapted all those concepts for Motherlode because it was such a phenomenal opportunity. To get your arms around something as historic and be able to put your heart into it, it’s a lifetime opportunity for me.”

Because of the pandemic, Bryndal had to sit on the sidelines as the event was canceled in his first year of ownership — although he admitted some players still got out on Labor Day weekend on their own. But in a way he was grateful for it. Rather than scrambling to manage the logistics and ensure the execution of the event on short notice, he was able to put extra effort into planning 2021’s event.

The result was a bounceback pool of players and the introduction of a triples bracket. In year two, Wagner Park — where in 1972 workers from the Mother Lode restaurant Hosted a barbecue, officially beginning the history of the tournament — retained its place as a focal point for the grass competition.

This year, the triples tournament registration doubled. The general open tournament saw its registration jump around 75%, Bryndal said, from about 40 teams to 70.

“The word got out that we made the effort,” he said.

Motherlode continues to draw from across the country, as it always has. Teams and players from Texas, California, New Mexico, New York, etc. come to the scenic town for some end-of-summer play. In the event’s Facebook group, players without partners or places to stay announced their plans to come, just wanting to be a part of it. Bryndal said these attendants are a small minority, but the Allure draws people in, even without a plan.

Now, Bryndal is hoping to add a more professional feel to the tournament to accompany its stature.

“It’s really well run,” Kaila Cleary, a grass player from Los Alamos, New Mexico, said. “The sponsorships and everything matches, which makes it look a lot better, all the matching nets, the tents. They’re very hands on.”

Cleary’s doubles partner, Crystal Odenbaugh from Brighton, agreed.

“It does help to come to a big, organized event like this knowing that people know what they’re doing and can run it smoothly,” Odenbaugh said. “There’s lots of communication between directors and players.”

The duo acknowledged a limiting factor for the tournament though: its competition. On both the Amateur and professional levels, other major tournaments create scheduling conflicts. Even in town, Bryndal credited the preparation for Food and Wine last year as the reason Motherlode was held at Rio Grande Park, not Wagner, in 2021.

Cleary and Odenbaugh cited the Fraser Valley Doubles tournament at the Fraser Valley Sports Complex near Granby as one that pulls players away from the Motherlode. Cleary said the Fraser tournament uses full-sized courts for grass while short courts are used at Wagner.

On the professional level, the Chicago Open prevented top-tier players from coming to Aspen, even for those who want to.

Mark Burick, who has competed in 78 Association of Volleyball Professionals events since 2006, said he’s wanted to come to Motherlode for almost 20 years. This year, a foot injury prevented him from qualifying for Chicago, closing one door but opening another to Aspen, which he compared to the famously scenic courts in Gstaad, Switzerland.

“It’s touted as the most scenic beach volleyball tournament in the entire country,” Burick said. “All the pro players talk about how this is the most immaculate, beautiful tournament. This is our Gstaad. It’s a cool place to come and it’s got a lot of history behind it.”

In Burick’s first match, after watching teammate and longtime Motherlode competitor Jeff Samuels block a series of spikes in a row, he joked with spectators: “This is why you answer the phone.”

Samuels has won in Aspen twice. The Michigan native has earned nearly $30,000 on the AVP circuit, according to bvbinfo.com.

Once he learned that Burick hadn’t qualified for the Chicago Open, he went through a mutual friend to recruit him for Motherlode. Burick said the two have played against each other before, but had never been teammates before Saturday’s first match. The duo entered the men’s open doubles bracket as the No. 1 seed

Were it not for schedule conflicts, Burick believes many of the top Echelon in volleyball would be in Aspen for Labor Day annually.

“This tournament can bring top-five teams in the US or if the pro tour schedules are on top of it, then it’ll get a few top-20 teams,” Burick said. “You can pull the top people from a bunch of different cities and then it can become a really crazy tough tournament.”

On the Women’s side, the duo of Katie Pyles and Lena Sokolowski are the one-seed favorites. The pair won last year’s Women’s open doubles tournament as well.

By Saturday evening, all triples classifications and senior levels were completed.

The five-day tournament continues through Monday, with men’s and women’s open doubles competing both days at Koch. Finals for those brackets will be on Monday. Sunday will see grass players finish off their play with some of the field’s top competition. Men’s and Women’s A-level doubles and Co-Ed B and BB level doubles will take to Wagner throughout the day. Competitions start at 8:30 am both mornings. Spectatorship is free, with food and merchandise available for purchase.

“I think you’re going to see a large open field that’s very competitive,” Bryndal said. You’re going to see lots of new teams adding into that community, into that open field. You’re going to hear the commentator who knows the sport inside and out. The level of energy and competitive nature has increased exponentially.

“It’s always been a top tournament, but to see a field this deep is unique.”