Let’s see how former Eagles around the NFL performed in Week 2

Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season was wonderfully chaotic, with late-game comebacks and rivalry vibes already hitting mid-season form. There were quite a few touchdowns and interceptions by former Eagles around the league, and there was also a Carson Wentz safety. Three former Eagles also returned to Philly for the Monday Night Football Matchup that has the whole city buzzing.

Here are some highlights from former Eagles in Week 2:

Commanders lose to the Lions

Quarterback Carson Wentz has a bits of a Reputation of falling Apart at the end of games, but he Wasted no time in Washington’s Week 2 Matchup with Detroit. With over three minutes left in the first quarter, Wentz got swallowed up in the endzone for a safety.

Things didn’t get remarkably better for Wentz as the game went on. He finished the day 30-of-46 (65 percent) for 337 yards and three touchdowns, with one interception and one fumble. They took a beating too; the quarterback was sacked five times.

The Commanders lost to the Lions, 36-27, and probably could have used DE Casey Toohill who was sidelined with a concussion in the first quarter.

Former Eagles DE Casey Toohill suffered a concussion in the first quarter, and SAF Jeremy Reaves made three special teams tackles.

Agholor and Mills pop off for the Patriots

What a difference a week makes. Wide receiver Nelson Agholor didn’t have a very notable Week 1 performance for New England, but finished that up with a big Week 2. He caught all six passes thrown his way for 110 yards and a touchdown. And the touchdown was nice.

On defense, safety Jalen Mills had himself a day with six total tackles, one pass breakup, and an interception.

Vikings vs. Eagles

You already know this, but the Eagles absolutely dominated the Vikings Monday Night Football, including several Philadelphia alumni who made their return to the East Coast. Linebacker Jordan Hicks had just three tackles, but broke up a pass and nabbed an interception.

Cornerback Chandon Sullivan got his first start of the season against his former team, and stayed on the field for 93 percent of their defensive snaps, recording three total tackles.

And then there was Jalen Reagor who knew what was coming the second he saw the Vikings schedule. The wide receiver asked for more as he took the field on special teams to a chorus of boos — to be surprised would be naïve, and so would not understand why. Reagor did get his first Offensive snaps (10) for the Vikings this week, resulting in one 7-yard catch and one 17-yard carry, plus two punt returns for five total yards.

Jordan Poyer gets 2nd INT

After Week 1, the Bills restructured Jordan Poyer‘s contract so that he had more incentives on the line. He wasted no time trying to collect, adding his second interception in as many games on Monday night against the Titans.

Flacco finally wins for the Jets

As Zach Wilson still gets back from a knee injury, the Jets have relied on Joe Flacco — which is always a bit risky. They didn’t win in Week 1, but managed a huge late-game comeback on Sunday against the Browns, to win by one point, 31-30. Flacco finished the day 26-of-44 (59 percent) for 307 yards and four touchdowns, with one fumble.

Other notables

Safety Will Parks was signed to the Jets’ active roster last week, and DE Steven Means (Ravens), CB Daryl Worley (Ravens), and WR River Cracraft (Dolphins) were all elevated for game day.

The first touchdown to River Cracraft – simple cover one hole – looks like they may have been playing a bit of a Spy as well. Good initial coverage, Tua rolls out away from pressure, finds Cracraft working back to him.pic.twitter.com/xFdY8v3W50 — John “Winter Soldier” Vogel (@DraftVogel) September 19, 2022