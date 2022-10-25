Let’s lay the points with a Big Ten road favorite

It’s been a while since I’ve bet a college football favorite. Instead, I’ve looked to game totals these last few weeks, but there’s one Week 9 Matchup that instantly caught my attention. Here’s one favorite to wager this week in college football.

Illinois -7 at Nebraska

The Cornhuskers are 2-5 ATS this season. Nebraska has no pass rush (113th in generating quarterback pressure), no secondary (126th in passing defense), and more importantly, no rushing defense (109th). Nebraska gave up over 200 rushing yards to Georgia Southern and another 300 rushing yards to Oklahoma en route to a 49-14 loss. Now, the Cornhuskers’ defense has to face Illinois RB Chase Brown. Brown has rushed for at least 108 yards in all seven games played this season, including putting up stout numbers against top-30 rushing defenses.

Brown rushed for 129 yards against Wisconsin, 146 against Iowa and 180 against Minnesota. Now he is facing a bottom-20 rushing defense. Not to mention that the Fighting Illini held all three of those opponents to 14 points or fewer as the No. 1 team in the FBS in total defense. This could definitely be a blowout similar to the Oklahoma game. Let’s lay the points with this Big Ten road favorite. Alternative lines aren’t currently available, but I would also consider plus money Backing Illinois -10 as an additional wager.