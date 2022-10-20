Lethal Lewandowski! Barcelona winners, Losers and ratings as Blaugrana make light work of Villarreal

Joan Laporta:

No matter what line he towed throughout the summer with De Jong, it still remains abundantly clear that Laporta wanted rid of the Dutchman in order to raise funds for shiny new toys.

De Jong’s performance from a starting berth Tonight was the best possible way of quietly flipping the bird to the Barcelona president. They failed in sending him out of the club and now have to deal with the fact that fans are desperate for him to start.

Sergio Busquets:

Tough night at the office for Busquets, who could well have a fight on his hands to reclaim his place at the base of the midfield after De Jong’s performance.

The Veteran was introduced as De Jong’s replacement to close out the game, but the opinion of the home crowd was clear; they want to see a changing of the guard. Busquets can still play a role for Barcelona, ​​but the El Clasico defeat and the Dutchman’s performance tonight prove that role must be a reduced one.

Pau Torres:

For a player continuously linked with transfers to top clubs around Europe, Torres didn’t exactly look like a player worthy of a transfer to said top clubs.

Of course it’s not him making up those rumours, but naturally they raise expectations. The Spaniard has been talked up as one of the most exciting, modern defensive talents in the game over the last few years, but he didn’t show it tonight. Beaten too easily, positionally poor and didn’t lead for his side.