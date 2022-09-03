“Let Me Be Klay Just for One Day”: 4x NBA Champion Bidding a Luxurious Farewell to Teammate From Stephen Curry’s Warriors Leaves NBA Twitter Baffled

Klay Thompson has been living the life since the season got over. The 32-year-old has always been a fun-loving person and enjoys his life to the fullest. Therefore, he has been enjoying this particular off-season even more as he won his fourth Championship with the Golden State Warriors.

The five-time All-Star played a crucial role in the Warriors’ fourth Championship in eight years. The trio of Klay, Stephen Curry, and Draymond Green don’t seem to lose when they play together. The Warriors haven’t lost a single series in which the three of them have played every game. This ridiculous stat just goes to show the brilliance of the three.

Recently, Klay Thompson posted a video of himself enjoying the off-season. The four-time Champion can be seen dancing and taking a dive off a boat with the caption, “I’m gonna miss my brothers Leandro Barbosa and Nemanja Bjelica“.

Leandro Barbosa, a former player who won a Championship with the Golden State Warriors, had been a player mentor Coach for the franchise since 2020. After winning the championship, it was announced that he would be taking up the role of an Assistant Coach with the Sacramento Kings.

Meanwhile, Bjelica was a part of the roster last season and averaged 2.9 points in 10 minutes/game in the playoffs. However, they announced that they would be playing in the Turkish league for the upcoming season. Thompson had a close relationship with both of them and that’s the reason he gave them a shout-out.

Fans react to Klay Thompson bidding Farewell to his friends

Barbosa was known to have a good relationship with the stars of the Warriors roster. Stephen Curry even had a pre-game routine with Barbosa.

Feb 7, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) gestures after scoring a three-pointer against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Paycom Center. Golden State won 110-98.

The Warriors have made quite a few roster changes in the offseason. Many key role players have left, such as Gary Payton II, Otto Porter Jr., etc. However, they have managed to bring in Replacements and there is the usual excitement in the air just a few weeks before the season starts.

NBA fans on Twitter reacted to Thompson’s Goodbye video, and they were a little jealous of the superstar’s lifestyle.

As the new season draws closer, the Warriors will be one of the favorites to repeat. Only time will tell what the new season brings.