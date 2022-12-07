Lessons for student success from this season’s FSU football, soccer success

Samuel R. Staley

The FSU Women’s soccer team ended the 2022 season with its 13th appearance in the NCAA final four and an ACC Championship. The football team is preparing for the Cheez It Bowl, its first Bowl appearance since 2017.

While the successes of these teams instill a tremendous amount of institutional pride, they also provide important lessons for college students more broadly, thousands of whom will be leaving their undergraduate bubbles for professional careers this December.

Both teams experienced improbable success in 2022. First-year Coach Brian Pensky essentially re-recruited and relied on a 20-player roster, more than a third fewer than his top competitors. Coach Mike Norvell, coming in with an 8-13 losing record, had a lot riding on this third season. Ending the regular season 9-3, with the potential for a 10th win, beat pre-season expectations.

Here are four lessons students can use to shape their attitudes and behaviors that can lead to post-graduate success.

First, leadership within the team matters. Quarterback Jordan Travis seemed to want his team to win over the University of Florida. His drive was evident on the field, rallying the offense to post what would normally be blow-out points on the scoreboard.

Similarly, when FSU’s soccer team was taken off their game by an aggressive Arkansas team in the NCAA quarterfinals, they regrouped, regained their composure, and dominated the second half leading to their win and advance to the semi-finals. The support for their teammates on the field was evident every moment of the game.

Recognizing and rewarding leadership is not just critical elements of the coaching styles of Norvell and Pensky. It allows each individual to flourish as leaders in their respective positions to build a winning team culture.

