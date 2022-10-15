Les Schwab Invitational: Bronny James, Ron Holland Headline top basketball prospects

SBLive Sports announced this year’s Les Schwab Invitational field Friday, a tournament that is highlighted by a pair of five-star prospects and Bronny James, the highly-recruited son of LeBron James.

Who are the top prospects to watch?

Here’s a look at the top 10:

5-star power forward Ron Holland (Duncanville HS; Texas), Uncommitted — The nation’s No. 3 power forwards in the class of 2023 have looked the part of a one-and-done over the past calendar year.

The 6-foot-8, 195-pound athlete is beginning to seriously trim down his list with Arkansas, Kentucky, Memphis, Texas and UCLA all firmly in the mix.

5-star shooting guard Isaiah Elohim (Sierra Canyon HS; California), Uncommitted — The nation’s No. 3 shooting guard in the class of 2024 is rated No. 12 overall.

The 6-foot-5, 190-pound playmaker holds early offers from Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Oregon, Texas, UCLA and others.

4-star combo guard Bronny James (Sierra Canyon HS; California), Uncommitted — The son of LeBron James has generated Massive Buzz since he began high school.

Originally viewed as a top-100 prospect, James has developed into quite a player and his stock has risen.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound combo guard is now rated the nation’s No. 41 overall prospect, and he is ascending.

A McDonald’s All-American invitation is certainly within reach.

4-star small forward KJ Lewis (Duncanville HS; Texas), Arizona Wildcats — Rated the nation’s No. 4 shooting guard, KJ Lewis and Ron Holland make up the most special 1-2 Punch in this year’s LSI.

Lewis is a high-energy two-way player who can both fill it up and defend from baseline-to-baseline.

4-star point guard Jase Richardson (Bishop Gorman HS; Nevada), Uncommitted — The nation’s No. 5 point guard in the class of 2024, Jace Richardson has early offers from Florida, Kansas, Michigan State and others.

The Blue Bloods – Duke, Kentucky and North Carolina – could come calling if he takes the next step.

Richardson is a special floor general.

4-star point guard John Paul “Juni” Mobley (Bishop Gorman HS; Nevada), Uncommitted — Bishop Gorman has two of the nation’s top point guards in the 2024 class.

Mobley is widely believed to be favoring Ohio State and has set a commitment date for October 16 – Sunday.

4-star point guard Jackson Shelstad (West Linn HS; Oregon), Oregon Ducks — The top senior prospect in Oregon, West Linn point guard Jackson Shelstad is the nation’s No. 8 floor general.

The 6-foot, 170-pound guard has been mentored by Payton Pritchard throughout his career and plays with a similar flair.

Shelstad is probably the better pure shooter and athlete, while Pritchard is stronger at the rim.

NR 2025 guard/forward Winters Grady (Lake Oswego HS; Oregon), Uncommitted — Lake Oswego sophomore Winters Grady is still very young, but he’s got a chance to be a truly special local prospect.

The 6-foot-7 guard/forward has already generated major interest from Power 5 conference programs and visited Oregon this summer.

3-star small forward Cameron Barnes (Duncanville HS; Texas), Uncommitted — Somewhat overshadowed by Holland as a prospect, Cameron Barnes is special in his own right.

The 6-foot-10, 210-pound big man has offers from Baylor, Memphis, Oklahoma State and others, and he could easily add a fourth star soon.

3-star power forward Jimmy Oladokun (Sierra Canyon HS; California), Uncommitted — Jimmy Oladokun has a Lone offer from New Mexico, but he is exactly the type of player who sneaks up on people and becomes a March Madness star come NCAA Tournament time.

The 6-foot-8, 200-pound forward could make a splash at this year’s LSI.