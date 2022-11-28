“LeRecruiting Begins”: LeBron James Gets Called Out by the NBA World for “Clear Tampering” After Praising Kevin Durant’s Teammate

NBA fans called out LeBron James as many felt he was recruiting Kevin Durant’s teammate with his social media activity. The Los Angeles Lakers are still in the bottom half of the Western Conference with a 7-11 record. It is an embarrassing start and record for a team that has three All-Stars on the roster. However, they have shown flashes of their potential and star power in the past few games.

Looks like LeBron James is back in his ways to attract players to his team. James sent out a tweet about Kevin Durant’s teammate, Seth Curry after his recent performance. The Brooklyn Nets faced the Portland Trail Blazers and took them down 111-97 and Curry had a great game.

LeBron James praised Seth Curry

The Blazers were playing without their primary and leading scorer, Damian Lillard. Kevin Durant was at his usual best with 31 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists. Kyrie Irving contributed with a 22-point performance as well. However, it was Seth Curry who absolutely went off against the Blazers while coming off the bench. This caught the eye of LeBron James. He took to Twitter and gave major props to Curry for having a good game.

However, fans did not see it that way. Fans called out James on his ways of recruiting players. One fan tweeted, “LeRecruiting begins!” While another fan chimed in and commented, “Clear tampering.”

Here are some more reactions from Twitter.

While James could just be showing respect for Seth Curry’s performance, the fans were not ready to believe that. Most fans joked James was recruiting him to the Lakers.

Seth against his former team

It is highly unlikely that the Brooklyn Nets would be willing to trade Seth Curry to the Los Angeles Lakers unless they get a great deal in return. Seth had a great game against his former team, the Portland Trail Blazers. They went off for 29 points in the 29 minutes they played. Also, they shot 11-15 from the field while shooting 7-10 from beyond the arc.

Curry has had two 20-point performances in the month of November. But this has been his highest-scoring output this season so far. The Nets, just like the Lakers are struggling despite having three All-Stars on the roster.

Currently, the Nets are in the 9th spot in the Eastern Conference with a 10-11 record. A record that was supposed to turn around after the return of Kyrie Irving. But has yet to translate into something concrete.

What do you think about LeBron James’ comment about Seth Curry? Let us know in the comments section.