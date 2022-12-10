Leonard Ah You commits to Oregon State Football

Leonard Ah You is a 6-foot-4, 210-pound outside linebacker from Kahuku, Hawaii. The 2023 Recruit is very Talented and already held several big time offers including: Utah, Arizona State, Arizona, Hawaii, BYU and many others. They announced his decision Friday afternoon.

Leonard Ah You is planning to serve a two-year church service mission before enrolling at Oregon State. He’s one of the top recruits in Hawaii and many expect his recruitment to pick up even more steam once he gets closer to enrolling. Defense line Coach Legi Suiaunoa was one of the main Recruiters for Leonard Ah You and the coaching staff sees Leonard fulfilling an immediate need as a pass-rusher. He’s very tall and athletic; he’s got the ideal body type to get pressure on opposing quarterbacks and make big plays in the backfield.

Also Leonard’s older brother Chaz Ah You is currently a defensive back for BYU. He was a very highly recruited linebacker in the 2017 class. He’s had a little bit of an up-and-down tenure with the Cougars and it looks like the two aren’t quite close enough in age to play together at the same time. But who knows? There’s a possibility Chaz Ah You could become a grad transfer and Leonard Ah You could enroll early to play next season? But that’s just speculation, for now the plan is to wait until 2025 to see Leonard Ah You in Corvallis.