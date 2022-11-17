Leon girls’ basketball brings youth, skill to court in win over FAMU DRS

Leon girls basketball did something in the off-season that no other program in the Big Bend did: signed its entire graduating senior class. All six members of the Class of 2022 are playing at the college level, ranging from JuCo to NAIA.

While it benefits the players moving on, it leaves a wide gap in the Lions’ returning roster. Its core trio of scores from last season made up of Nia Similien, Tayor Newman, and senior Madeleine Penney has been widdled down to just Penney this winter. However, that’s Leon on paper.

In his first outing against FAMU DRS and senior forward Raven Hall’s first game back since an ACL tear, which had her sit out all of last season, Leon proved that he is still going to be a force in the Big Bend this season. The Lions upended the Baby Rattlers by 24-points, 28-34, acting as Leon’s biggest win over FAMU DRS since 2018.

