Leominster High soccer player scores Incredible last-minute goal from 68 yards

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TV

LEOMINSTER — Move over Doug Flutie pass, there is a new, notable Hail Mary in town, only this time it comes on the soccer field in the high school state tournament.

Framingham broke a scoreless tie with a minute left Sunday, only to foul Leo Giglio of Leominster with 35 seconds left. The senior lined up from 68 yards away hoping to generate a play to save their season. They managed to put the free kick over everyone for a game tying goal.

Insane tying goal last night from Leo Giglio! So clutch. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/60IbKAnfSR — Leominster Athletics (@LeomAthletics) November 7, 2022

The Rocket sent the stands into chaos.

“Off his foot, I knew it was going to be on goal. When it was halfway there I had a feeling it was going in,” laughed Leominster Head Soccer Coach Steven McCaughey, “At first it was just sort of head and the hands , and then just Absolute screaming.”

“I wasn’t even thinking goal for me,” explains Giglio, “I was just thinking someone was going to head it in.”

Giglio is right, the play was designed to get the ball close to the net, hoping for someone to knock it in. Once Leominster Athletics posted a video of the goal on their Twitter account, the big boot went viral for number 4.

“I have watched it like 400, 300 times. I don’t even know,” laughs Giglio.

The goal tied the game, sending it into overtime. Leominster was able to upset Framingham on penalty kicks. They move on in the tournament to face Franklin on Thursday at 6 pm