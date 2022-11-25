Leominster High School soccer player boots Incredible game-tying goal from 70 yards out – Boston 25 News

LEOMINSTER, Mass. — A Leominster High School soccer player recently scored one of the most incredible goals you’ll ever see. To top it all off, the remarkable boot kept his team’s postseason push alive.

Leominster found itself trailing 1-0 with under a minute left in regulation in a game against Framingham on Sunday night when Leo Giglio was fouled and granted a free kick from 70 yards away from his opponent’s net, the Leominster Champion reported.

Giglio set himself, ran up to the ball, launched it down the field, and it soared directly into Framingham’s net.

Video shared by the Leominster Athletics Department showed fans in the stands going wild over the stunning game-tying boot.

Boston 25′s Butch Stearns reacted to the goal with a tweet that simply said, “Incredible.” The New England Revolution responded to the video with two mind-blown emojis.

Giglio’s Hail Mary kick forced overtime and Leominster ultimately went on to defeat Framingham in the MIAA Division 1 Tournament Round of 32.

Leominster is now slated to face off with Franklin in the Round of 16 on Thursday night.

