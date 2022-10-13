LEO Readers’ Choice 2022: Arts & Entertainment

Best Art Gallery

(that is not a museum)

1. Tim Faulkner Gallery

2. Lowber Art Gallery

3. Revelry Boutique + Gallery

Best Local Album in 2022

1. Monsters of Men – Skipping Stone

2. Come Home the Kids Miss You – Jack

Harlow

3. Spaghetti Junction – Routine Caffeine

Best Local Song in 2022

1. “Trust Me” – Skipping Stone

2. “Wet Ass Cookie” – Uncool Randy

3. “Looking Forward” – Anemic Royalty

Best Band/Musician Performing Original Music

1. Skipping Stone

2. Carly Johnson

3. Hot Brown Smackdown

Best Cover Band

1. Most Wanted

2. Juice Box Heroes

3. Supernova

Best Local Comedian

1. Jake Hovis

2. Austin Baker

3. Mandee McKelvey

Best Place to See Comedy

1. Planet of the Tapes

2. The Caravan Comedy Club

3. Louisville Comedy Club

Best Drag Performer

1. Aubrey Verse

2. Gilda Wabbit

3. Salem Vytch-Tryells

Best Karaoke Bar

1. NoraeBar

2. The Merryweather

3. Akiko’s

Best Live Music Venue

1. Headliners Music Hall

2. The Louisville Palace

3. Zanzabar

Best Live Theater Venue

1. Kentucky Center for the

Performing Arts

2. Actors Theatre

3. The Louisville Palace

Best Improv Troupe

1. Extra Crispy Improv Comedy

2. Improv Anonymous

3. Kentucky Bill

Best Movie Theater

1. Baxter Avenue Theatres

2. Xscape Theaters Blankenbaker 16

3. Cinemark Tinseltown

Best Museum

(that is not a gallery)

1. Speed ​​Art Museum

2. Frazier History Museum

3. Kentucky Derby Museum

Best Outdoor Art Show

1. St. James Court Art Show

2. Cherokee Triangle Art Fair

3. Louisville UnFair

Best Performing Arts Group

1. Drag Daddy Productions

The Louisville Leopard Percussionists

(tied for 1st place)

2. Va Va Vixens

3. Kentucky Shakespeare

Best Theater Production



1. “Hedwig and the Angry Inch” by

Drag Daddy Productions

2. “The Sound of Music” by ACT Louisville Productions (Iroquois Amphitheater)

3. “Twelfth Night” by Kentucky

Shakespeare

Best Visual Artist

1. Shawn Marshall

2. John Brooks

3. Damon Thompson

