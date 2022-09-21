Lenhart lifts Women’s soccer past Bridgewater State, 2-0
Sydney Lenhart ’24 (Photo by Lewis Glass)
BRIDGEWATER, Mass. – The Brandeis University Women’s soccer team scored twice in a six-minute span in the second half Tonight as the Judges defeated host Bridgewater State University, 2-0.
TEAM RECORDS
- Brandeis, 4-2-1. Bridgewater State, 4-2-1.
HOW IT HAPPENED
- The Judges dominated the first 45 minutes, outshooting BSU, 11-0, but Bear goalie Logan Levesque made seven saves to keep her side in the contest.
- Brandeis broke through in the 53rdrd minute. After a Judge corner kick produced some Chaos in front of the net, junior Sydney Lenhart (Tucson, Ariz./Salpointe Catholic) had an initial shot blocked, but she was able to get the rebound past Levesque.
- Just 5:31 later, the Judges added an insurance goal. Lenhart found Classmate Yasla Ngoma (North Plainfield, NJ / Oak Knoll) in front of the net, and Ngoma turned and had a low shot that found the back of the net.
INSIDE THE BOX SCORE
- The Judges finished with a 23-3 advantage in shots, including 14-2 in shots on goal. They also had a 7-0 edge in corner kicks, while BSU committed five fouls to four for Brandeis.
- Brandeis Rookie Ella Thomson (Libertyville, Ill. / Vernon Hills) made two saves in the second half for her first collegiate shutout.
- Levesque had 11 stops for the home team, who also cleared a ball off the line in the first half.
BEYOND THE BOX SCORE
- Lenhart’s goal was her third game-winner of the season. She leads the University Athletic Association and is among the NCAA leaders this season.
- It was Lenhart’s eighth goal of her career, while her four goals this season already match her career-high.
- Ngoma’s goal was her first of the season after missing the team’s first five contests. It was the seventh goal of her career.
- The Judges are now unbeaten in their last four games (3-0-1) after starting 1-2.
- They snapped the Bears’ four-match winning streak.
UP NEXT
- The Judges meet Roger Williams University at home on Thursday evening at 7 pm
- Bridgewater State hosts Framingham State in a MASCAC contest Saturday at 11 am