Lenhart lifts Women’s soccer past Bridgewater State, 2-0

BRIDGEWATER, Mass. – The Brandeis University Women’s soccer team scored twice in a six-minute span in the second half Tonight as the Judges defeated host Bridgewater State University, 2-0.

TEAM RECORDS

Brandeis, 4-2-1. Bridgewater State, 4-2-1.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Judges dominated the first 45 minutes, outshooting BSU, 11-0, but Bear goalie Logan Levesque made seven saves to keep her side in the contest.

Brandeis broke through in the 53rd rd minute. After a Judge corner kick produced some Chaos in front of the net, junior Sydney Lenhart (Tucson, Ariz./Salpointe Catholic) had an initial shot blocked, but she was able to get the rebound past Levesque.

minute. After a Judge corner kick produced some Chaos in front of the net, junior had an initial shot blocked, but she was able to get the rebound past Levesque. Just 5:31 later, the Judges added an insurance goal. Lenhart found Classmate Yasla Ngoma (North Plainfield, NJ / Oak Knoll) in front of the net, and Ngoma turned and had a low shot that found the back of the net.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

The Judges finished with a 23-3 advantage in shots, including 14-2 in shots on goal. They also had a 7-0 edge in corner kicks, while BSU committed five fouls to four for Brandeis.

Brandeis Rookie Ella Thomson (Libertyville, Ill. / Vernon Hills) made two saves in the second half for her first collegiate shutout.

made two saves in the second half for her first collegiate shutout. Levesque had 11 stops for the home team, who also cleared a ball off the line in the first half.

BEYOND THE BOX SCORE

Lenhart’s goal was her third game-winner of the season. She leads the University Athletic Association and is among the NCAA leaders this season.

It was Lenhart’s eighth goal of her career, while her four goals this season already match her career-high.

Ngoma’s goal was her first of the season after missing the team’s first five contests. It was the seventh goal of her career.

The Judges are now unbeaten in their last four games (3-0-1) after starting 1-2.

They snapped the Bears’ four-match winning streak.

UP NEXT