Lenawee Christian girls golf wins MHSAA Division 4 regional

ADRIAN — The Addison, Clinton, Lenawee Christian, Madison, Onsted and Sand Creek girls golf teams competed in the MHSAA division 4 regional championship Monday at the Hills of Lenawee.

The Cougars came out as the victor and advanced to states with a score of 363, followed by Columbia Central (402), and Clinton (449), which also advanced to the state meet.

LCS’ Morgan Bell was tied with Columbia Central’s Logan Bentley as the overall medalist. Addison’s Alisha Gahn was the top local golfer outside of LCS and Clinton, but her 14th place finish overall with a round of 106 was two shots off of qualifying for the state meet as an individual.

Top Performers

Morgan Bell, LCS: 81, t-1st

Kyleigh Ramos, Clinton: 90, 3rd

Lauren Swiggum, LCS: 91, 4th

Yuki Nakamura, LCS: 93, 5th

Avery Sluss, LCS: 98, 6th

Madalyn Shaw, LCS: 105, 10th

Coach Thoughts

Craig Morr, Lenawee Christian: I’m very proud of them. It was a tough course today because the greens were exceptionally fast. Despite that, they still showed up and they did what they always do.

Up Next

Clinton/Lenawee Christian: Friday, October 14 at Division 4 state meet

Division 3 regional at Huron Meadows Metropark

BRIGHTON — Adrian and Tecumseh competed at the Division 3 regional, but both had the season end at Huron Meadows Metropark Golf Club.

Adrian took fourth overall with a score of 378, 30 shots off the top-3 as Grosse Ile (338), Detroit Country Day (345) and Bloomfield Hills Marian (348). Tecumseh took seventh overall at 410, tied with Pinckney.

The Maples’ Quinn Hale was the top golfer of the two as she took 13th while Lucy Whelan of Tecumseh took 14th. Neither qualified for the state meet.

Top Performers

Quinn Hale, Adrian: 89, 13th

Lucy Whelan, Tecumseh: 90, 14th

Lainey Betz, Adrian: 92, 17th

Cassidy Hawken, Adrian: 95, 21st

Brooke Kosco, Tecumseh: 97, 22nd