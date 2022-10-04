Lenawee Christian girls golf wins MHSAA Division 4 regional
ADRIAN — The Addison, Clinton, Lenawee Christian, Madison, Onsted and Sand Creek girls golf teams competed in the MHSAA division 4 regional championship Monday at the Hills of Lenawee.
The Cougars came out as the victor and advanced to states with a score of 363, followed by Columbia Central (402), and Clinton (449), which also advanced to the state meet.
LCS’ Morgan Bell was tied with Columbia Central’s Logan Bentley as the overall medalist. Addison’s Alisha Gahn was the top local golfer outside of LCS and Clinton, but her 14th place finish overall with a round of 106 was two shots off of qualifying for the state meet as an individual.
Top Performers
Morgan Bell, LCS: 81, t-1st
Kyleigh Ramos, Clinton: 90, 3rd
Lauren Swiggum, LCS: 91, 4th
Yuki Nakamura, LCS: 93, 5th
Avery Sluss, LCS: 98, 6th
Madalyn Shaw, LCS: 105, 10th
Coach Thoughts
Craig Morr, Lenawee Christian: I’m very proud of them. It was a tough course today because the greens were exceptionally fast. Despite that, they still showed up and they did what they always do.
Up Next
Clinton/Lenawee Christian: Friday, October 14 at Division 4 state meet
Division 3 regional at Huron Meadows Metropark
BRIGHTON — Adrian and Tecumseh competed at the Division 3 regional, but both had the season end at Huron Meadows Metropark Golf Club.
Adrian took fourth overall with a score of 378, 30 shots off the top-3 as Grosse Ile (338), Detroit Country Day (345) and Bloomfield Hills Marian (348). Tecumseh took seventh overall at 410, tied with Pinckney.
The Maples’ Quinn Hale was the top golfer of the two as she took 13th while Lucy Whelan of Tecumseh took 14th. Neither qualified for the state meet.
Top Performers
Quinn Hale, Adrian: 89, 13th
Lucy Whelan, Tecumseh: 90, 14th
Lainey Betz, Adrian: 92, 17th
Cassidy Hawken, Adrian: 95, 21st
Brooke Kosco, Tecumseh: 97, 22nd