Lenawee Christian falls to Athens in MHSAA volleyball quarterfinals

PORTAGE — The volleyball season came to an abrupt end Tuesday for Lenawee Christian as the Cougars fell in the Division 4 quarterfinals in a sweep against Athens.

The top-ranked Cougars (47-8) took the No. 3 Athens in a rematch from Oct. 13 where LCS won two of three, close sets.

Set 1 began much like the previous meeting with a back-and-forth game. LCS led 10-6 before Athens hit an 8-1 run to go up 14-11.

After a timeout, the Cougars went on a 6-1 run to go back up 17-15 and the two teams exchanged leads with Athens pulling ahead last for a 29-27 win.

“It was a great first set for both teams,” said LCS head Coach Glenn Christiansen. “Athens came out and played great defense and dug up some of our best hits. They were finding lines and things were just going their way. Things were going back and forth and in the end they won that close first game.

“After that we just couldn’t get it back.”

Athens used the momentum for the Set 1 win and dominated Set 2, 25-11

Set 3 was another close one, but it was Athens pulling ahead early and holding on late for the 25-21 win.

“You have to give Athens all the credit,” Christiansen said. “They played a great match and Tonight they were the better team. We beat them earlier in the year, but Tonight what it came down to was they were just the better team and I think they’ve got a very good shot of winning it under.”