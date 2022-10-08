Lenape football climbs atop standings with comeback win over Cherokee

EVESHAM – After showing the ability to dig out of a big hole, the Lenape Regional High School football team finds itself in a pretty lofty spot:

The top of the West Jersey Football League standings.

Despite starting the season at 0-2, the Tribe has rattled off four straight wins, including the last two by the comeback variety. On Friday, Lenape avenged a 35-point rout at Cherokee with a 12-7 triumph on the same turf.

“Last year (playing here) was tough, it really left a horrible taste in our mouths,” junior Michael LeMay, who ripped off an 85-yard touchdown on a punt return. “If feels good to come back and get a big win like this. We’re ready to keep it going, too.”

Coming off an extremely disappointing 3-8 season last fall, Lenape watched two fourth-quarter leads turn into losses against Wayne Valley and Crosstown Rival Shawnee.

What could have been a road to another rough campaign, the Squad has rebounded, showing plenty of character along the way. Three of the team’s four wins have been by a combined 10 points.

“Without a doubt, we’re a high character football team,” Lenape head Coach Joe Wojceichowski said. “They came to practice ready to work and increased their level of preparation. They knew what they needed to do to prepare and with our schedule, that’s every game.

“If you don’t play a complete game, you’re going to get beat and that’s what they learned. They learned it the hard way.”

The team endured some tough lessons last year, too, experiencing a significant falloff from a 5-2 mark in the 2020 Covid-shortened season.

“We’re coming off arguably one of the best seasons in Lenape history,” Wojceichowski said. “At one point, we were the No. 2 team in the state, we were the Group 5 Team of the Year. We reached a pinnacle.

“And to get blanked here (to start last season) against a team we hadn’t lost to in five years, that was a kick to the culture. We weren’t Lenape.”

There’s been a different feeling around Lenape land these days, according to their coach.

“These guys didn’t have it easy coming in there,” he said. “They had to rebuild that culture, they had to recreate it, reestablished it and that’s what they’ve done. That’s what’s special about them. They’re a heckuva lot of fun to coach.”

Senior linebacker Ty Smith says it’s a team that’s still in the construction stage.

“We’re continuing to build this thing,” Smith said. “This isn’t even our full potential.

“Everybody on this defense gave their full heart on every play, but I think we have more in the tank, a lot more, and I think everybody is going to see that.”

Three things we learned

∎ There might not be a more punishing running back in the region than Lenape’s Zyaire Goffney-Fleming. The 5-foot-11, 195-pound bulldozer showed the ability to fight through tackles, accumulating 197 yards on 26 carries.

Goffney-Fleming’s biggest carry came on a fourth-and-two call in the fourth quarter when he burst through the line and went 53 yards for the go-ahead score with under four to play.

“I’m a grown man, I wouldn’t want to tackle that guy,” Wojceichowski said. “He runs violent, but if you met him off the field, he’s the nicest kid in the world.”

∎ Lenape’s defense is dialed in. The unit has held opponents to 20-or-fewer points in five straight games. Despite being on the field for all but three plays from scrimmage in the third quarter, Lenape held Cherokee to one score and 236 total yards. Senior Tre’ Allen iced the game with an interception in Lenape territory in the closing minutes.

∎ Cherokee’s Murad Campfield looked good lugging the football. With Brandon Boria still sidelined with an injury, the sophomore has stepped into the spotlight and done a decent job. He rushed for 67 yards on 13 carries, raising his season total to 344 yards.

Game balls

Lenape: Goffney-Fleming. He racked up a season-best in yards (197) and extended his TD streak to four straight games.

Cherokee: Kevin Pacan. The junior led the Chiefs with 68 rushing yards. He helped Cherokee run 22 plays in the third quarter, helping set up his team’s Lone touchdown and keeping the football out of Goffney-Fleming’s hands.

They said it

“He’s an athlete and gets things done,” Smith is punt returner Michael LeMay.

