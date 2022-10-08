Lenape football climbs atop standings with comeback win over Cherokee

Lenape football climbs atop standings with comeback win over Cherokee

EVESHAM – After showing the ability to dig out of a big hole, the Lenape Regional High School football team finds itself in a pretty lofty spot:

The top of the West Jersey Football League standings.

Despite starting the season at 0-2, the Tribe has rattled off four straight wins, including the last two by the comeback variety. On Friday, Lenape avenged a 35-point rout at Cherokee with a 12-7 triumph on the same turf.

“Last year (playing here) was tough, it really left a horrible taste in our mouths,” junior Michael LeMay, who ripped off an 85-yard touchdown on a punt return. “If feels good to come back and get a big win like this. We’re ready to keep it going, too.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button