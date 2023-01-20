Lena Silano Goes From Long Beach State Women’s Soccer To NWSL – The562.org

The562’s coverage of Long Beach State athletics for the 2022-23 season is sponsored by Marilyn Bohl.

The562’s soccer coverage for the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Beach Futbol Club.

Lena Silano changed Long Beach State Women’s soccer history and now she’s headed to the professional ranks after being selected by the Washington Spirit with the 34th overall pick in the NWSL Draft last week.

Silano registered the most multi-goal games in LBSU history with eight, ranks fifth in game-winning goals with 10, seventh with 27 career goals and seventh with 64 total points. Her 16 goals last year tied the single-season program record while her 38 points were third most. She also recorded the ninth hat trick in program history and tied for the most points in a single game (7) with three goals and an assist against UCSD this past season.

“Lena Silano is a story for the ages after playing just 61 minutes as a freshman and going to the NWSL draft,” LBSU Coach Mauricio Ingrassia said. “She is proof that if you just work to be one percent better each day, you can accomplish whatever you set your mind to.”

Silano was a two-time All-West Region selection, two-time All-Big West First Team selection and capped it off as the 2022 Big West Offensive Player of the Year. She also garnered five Top Drawer Soccer Team of the Week honors as well as four Big West Player of the Week honors.

LBSU also had defender Kaitlin Fregulia selected in the 2021 NWSL Draft.