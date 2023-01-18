LeMoyne will announce artist for Chain of Parks Festival at soiree

In anticipation of LeMoyne’s 23rd Annual Chain of Parks Art Festival this spring, LeMoyne will unveil the Festival’s 2023 cover art and artist during a “Sponsor Appreciation & Announcement Soiree” on Thursday, Jan. 19, at LeMoyne Arts, 125 N. Gadsden St.

The event will feature live music by Madison Avery, an open bar, and catering by Lagran Saunders and Ben Baldwin.

Following the special Announcements and cover art reveal at 5:45 pm, the new exhibit, “Passionate Journey,” featuring artist Eluster Richardson, will debut to the public from 6-7:30 pm There will be a gift basket raffle with items from Tallahassee Black-owned businesses, and a performance by the Ayoka Afrikan Troupe on the new front Bye Plaza at 6:30 pm

