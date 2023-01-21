LeMoyne unveils cover artist for 2023 Chain of Parks Art Festival

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – On Thursday night, LeMoyne Arts Unveiled its cover artist for the 2023 Chain of Parks Art Festival.

The festival happens every year in April, attracting tens of thousands of people. It features everything from paintings to sculptures to pottery to jewelry.

“It’s one of the most exciting things that Tallahassee has to offer culturally,” said one attendee Randy Denker.

This year’s cover artist is Tallahassee artist Anne Hempel.

“I look forward to it every year,” Hempel said after the announcement was made. “Thank you.”

Her winning design will be featured on all the festival merchandise. Kelly Dozier, the festival chair, said being chosen as the cover artist is a huge deal.

“It’s a big honor,” Dozier said. “And it also allows the artist to get a lot of exposure for the work that they do.”

Hempel is one of 150 artists who will be Featured at the festival this year, including Tallahassee Resident Randy Brienen, who has been participating for about 15 years.

“It’s one of the best festivals in the United States,” Brienen said. “It draws fine artists internationally. It’s got a great reputation. It draws a lot of people.”

The festival is ranked number one in Florida and seventh in the Nation for fine arts festivals, according to Sunshine Artist Magazine.

“There are thousands of fine art festivals,” Dozier said. “So it’s a big honor to even be in the top 100. And to be in the top 10 is super exciting.

Dozier said the festival brings in about $600,000 just from artist sales alone. This year’s event will be held on April 15 and 16.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.