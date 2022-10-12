LeMoyne-Owen College’s Midnight Madness weekend to showcase basketball teams, Latino Heritage Month – FOX13 News Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Midnight Madness kicks off this weekend at LeMoyne-Owen College, marking the first official practice for the school’s men’s and women’s basketball teams and allowing fans to meet and engage with the players.

This year, a celebration for Latino Heritage Month has been added to the festivities, according to a release from the college.

The Celebration will include popular music by DJ Bori, Latino food, giveaways, and special recognition of the LOC’s Latino athletes, as well as performances by the Magician Cheer squad, team introductions, 3-point shootouts, scrimmages, and a live performance by Memphis rapper Fresco Trey.

LOC Athletic Director William Anderson said, “LeMoyne-Owen is a historically black college, but we are open to students of all races. Our Latino student population has slowly increased over the years. This is one of our most popular events and we want to acknowledge our Latino students’ presence and let them know that we’re glad they are here.”

This is the 10th year at LOC for Women’s Basketball Head Coach Antony Partee and the second for the men’s basketball coach, former NBA standout Bonzi Wells, the college said.

Wells was a former player for the Memphis Grizzlies.

During the 2021-2022 season, Partee and the Lady Magicians finished 14-14 with Wells rounding out the season at 17-12.

“We have a great group of young men and women, and we’re excited to start this journey together. The public is encouraged to join us for the Midnight Madness fun,” said Coach Wells.

The doors of Bruce-Johnson Hall will open at 10 pm on Friday, Oct. 14.

Midnight Madness is free and open to the public.

For more information, contact the LOC Athletic Office at (901) 435-1236.

