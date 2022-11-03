LeMoyne Arts names winners of 2022 Arts Volunteer Awards

At its annual Art & Soul Celebration held Oct. 20 at the Tallahassee Garden Center, LeMoyne Arts announced the winners of its 2022 Arts Volunteer Awards.

Foremost among the winners is Paula S. Fortunas, who received the Richard L. Puckett Leadership in Arts award for her role as Chair of LeMoyne’s Art for Always Capital Campaign. This award is named for LeMoyne’s first Executive Director, Richard L. Puckett.

Dan Taylor, local artist and last year’s Puckett Award winner, presented the award. Fortunas received the Puckett Award sculpture, which is carved and donated each year by nationally and internationally renowned Tallahassee sculptor Anthony Quickle.

Under Fortunas’ direction, LeMoyne has raised some $2.5 million toward its goal of $3.2 million to fund the purchase and renovation of LeMoyne’s new education building, renovation and expansion of LeMoyne’s ever popular gardens, design and construction of a new plaza and a gazebo, repurposing of its former education building into ceramics classrooms and leased artist studios, and creation of a facilities maintenance Endowment fund.

In acknowledging her award, Fortunas said, “The Art for Always master plan and its associated capital campaign represent LeMoyne’s Covenant with the future for the arts in this region. While I am honored to receive the Puckett Award, the campaign’s success is attributable to the efforts and generosity of countless arts advocates, donors, the LeMoyne Board of Directors and its cohort of volunteers. Fundraising is definitely a team sport.”

Volunteer of the Year Awards

Also receiving LeMoyne Arts Awards the same evening were Danny Allen, named 2022 Volunteer of the Year, and Cyrus Paul, selected as Student Volunteer of the Year. Their many hours of hard work have given LeMoyne much needed extra hands maintaining its appearance and fostering administrative efficiency.

Allen, a local entrepreneur, first volunteered to assist with the Chain of Parks Festival, then found his various skills dovetailed with LeMoyne’s need for help maintaining the gallery’s front yard and gardens, allowing him to spend treasured time outdoors.

His energy, kindness, and great communication skills have made him indispensable to LeMoyne Arts. Said Allen, “I feel very much appreciated by everyone at LeMoyne Arts. Volunteering at the gallery has been a Joy for me and I look forward to expanded responsibilities.”

Cyrus Paul is a senior at FSU working towards a degree in music. He hopes to pursue a Master’s degree and then a career in Arts Administration. “It’s been great learning about all of the moving parts that help an organization run, and I’m honored to have been a part of that process. I’ve loved being able to contribute to something bigger than myself. Being in the presence of such amazing works of art has also been a highlight of my time here.”

Art for Always Capital Campaign

LeMoyne’s Art for Always campaign is ensuring it will continue its mission of service to our community for years to come. LeMoyne Arts has been at the heart of Tallahassee’s cultural and visual arts for nearly 60 years. LeMoyne is gearing up for its multicultural Holiday Show (this year’s theme is Happy Holly Days)l. Learn more at lemoyne.org.

