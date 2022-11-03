LeMoyne Arts names winners of 2022 Arts Volunteer Awards

At its annual Art & Soul Celebration held Oct. 20 at the Tallahassee Garden Center, LeMoyne Arts announced the winners of its 2022 Arts Volunteer Awards.

Foremost among the winners is Paula S. Fortunas, who received the Richard L. Puckett Leadership in Arts award for her role as Chair of LeMoyne’s Art for Always Capital Campaign. This award is named for LeMoyne’s first Executive Director, Richard L. Puckett.

Dan Taylor, local artist and last year’s Puckett Award winner, presented the award. Fortunas received the Puckett Award sculpture, which is carved and donated each year by nationally and internationally renowned Tallahassee sculptor Anthony Quickle.

Under Fortunas’ direction, LeMoyne has raised some $2.5 million toward its goal of $3.2 million to fund the purchase and renovation of LeMoyne’s new education building, renovation and expansion of LeMoyne’s ever popular gardens, design and construction of a new plaza and a gazebo, repurposing of its former education building into ceramics classrooms and leased artist studios, and creation of a facilities maintenance Endowment fund.

