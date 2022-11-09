Leisure Services looking to increase Shelter fees, golf rates

WATERLOO — Those Renting picnic shelters may have to dish out more money for reservations.

The Leisure Services Commission on Tuesday recommended increasing rates for shelters as well as adding cleanup fees and changing the hours of rentals.

Previously, shelters were reserved for $15 for a half-day and $30 for a full day. Now, the three major shelters – Hope Martin, Exchange and Cedar Vista – would be $120 for a reservation. Nine other shelters will be $60 for a reservation. These include those at Byrnes (three shelters), Furgerson-Fields, Gates, Lafayette, Maywood, Springview and Sullivan parks. There will be no half-day rentals.

“It’s a large percentage increase, but it’s in line with what other cities are doing,” Leisure Services Director Paul Huting, said. “We waited far too long to bring this to (the board).”

Cedar Falls charges $70 to $110 with a $75 deposit for the Gateway Park shelter. Bigger nearby cities, like Cedar Rapids, charge $80 to $155 for their shelters.

Leisure Services officials said the half-day option is being eliminated due to it being difficult to keep the Shelter clean between two rentals. They are also recommending adding a cleanup fee charged to the rental party that leaves excessive trash in and around the Shelter in the amount of the rental rate.

Shelter reservation hours would change from 11 am to 11 pm to 9 am to 9 pm

Leisure Services is also looking at increasing its 2023 golf rates.

JB Bolger, who oversees the city’s golf operations, said it is unusual to come back with another rate increase after a daily fee increase at the start of the 2022 season, but it is due to inflation.

The proposed cash discount for 2023 for adults is $25 and $26 for credit or debit. Adult season tickets could also go up to $900 for cash or $935.91 for credit or debit. There is a 3.99% card fee for every transaction.

Both the proposed Shelter fee and golf rate changes would have to be approved by the City Council.

Also discussed at the meeting was the future of Sulentic Park.

In 2019, Commissioners voted unanimously against a controversial proposal to sell lots in Sulentic Park for new housing. Now, they’re asking for clarification from the council about the status of the property.

A 4.7-acre parcel of land along Ansborough Avenue was previously looked at as a site for a water tower and is deeded to Waterloo Water Works. The commission is asking Water Works to deed the property back to the Parks Department.

It is also asking the council to dedicate the original 1.49 Acres of land along Ridgemont Road as park land.