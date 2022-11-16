Leifried makes a name for herself in soccer

“God gave me the talent I needed to succeed,” Savannah said. “But my parents have been really supportive. I’ve always loved soccer. I stepped up my training as I got older. I want to keep learning. I want to continue to improve and challenge myself.”

Watching her cousins ​​Chance and Cade Cowell experience success at a high level in the sport has served as a reminder that anything is attainable with hard work and dedication.

“She’s happy for them,” Lacey said.

Chance scored two goals while making his debut with Mexico’s under-15 Men’s Youth National Soccer Team versus Morocco during a friendly competition this past May.

The Cesar Chavez Jr. High eighth-grader signed with the Sacramento Republic FC Academy Development Program in April.

“Her and Chance are only four months apart,” Lacey said. “They grew up together like twins. They’ve motivated each other. I think that’s awesome.”

“Me and Chance are really close,” Savannah said. “I’m proud of his success.”

Cade signed a professional contract with the San Jose Earthquakes at the age of 15 in January of 2019.

The 2018 Cesar Chavez Jr. High grad earned the club’s Young Player of the Year award and a selection to the Major League Soccer All-Star Team in 2021. He holds numerous age-specific club records, including youngest player to make an MLS appearance ( 16 years, 150 days), youngest player to make an MLS start (16 years, 325 days), and youngest player to score an MLS goal (16 years, 325 days).

Cade made his debut with the US Men’s National Soccer Team during an international friendly match against Bosnia & Herzegovina on Dec. 18 in Carson.

He has also made appearances for the United States at the U-16, U-17 and U-20 levels.

“Savannah really wants to play at the highest level,” Lacey said. “She knows that it’s possible. She’s had a front row seat to Cade and his life. She’s Chasing that dream.”

“I want to be just like Cade,” Savannah stated.

“She looks up to Cade so much,” Lacey added.

Leifried already has her future mapped out.

A 4.0 student this past school year, Savannah will become the first person from her family to attend a four-year university.

“I’d like to go to an amazing college like Stanford or UCLA,” she said. “It will be icing on the cake if I get invited to a US Camp or go pro.”

“The thing I admire the most about Savannah is her drive,” Lacey said. “From a very young age, she said she wanted to play soccer. She’s always had a passion for it. She’s so motivated. She has a good combination of work ethic and talent. She’s also super humble. She’s going to go after what she wants in everything. That’s how she’s always been.”