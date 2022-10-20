Leicester City vs Leeds United: Predictions, tips & betting odds

These two sides have been regularly scoring this season and there should be plenty of interest in Backing goals at the King Power stadium

Two struggling Premier League sides meet at the King Power stadium on Thursday evening as bottom team Leicester City host 16th placed Leeds United.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last two home matches keeping two clean sheets, while Leeds have not won a league game since 21st August.

Leicester City vs Leeds United latest odds

The hosts are priced at 13/10 (2.30) with bet365 to claim their second home league win of the season, while Leeds are offered at 2/1 (3.00) to win for the first time on the road since May.

The draw can be backed at 5/2 (3.50).

Leicester City vs Leeds United latest goal scorer odds

Jaime Vardy is on offer at 9/2 (5.50) to break the deadlock just ahead of Patson Daka at 11/2 (6.50).

It was the Zambian forward who scored first for the Foxes in their 2-1 defeat at Bournemouth 12 days ago, while James Maddison netted the opening goal of their last home win at the start of the month, but he is missing through injury.

For the visitors, Patrick Bamford is the shortest priced player to score first at 6/1 (7.00).

Leicester City vs Leeds United preview

Despite sitting at the bottom of the table, Leicester’s total of 15 goals scored this term is better than that of 10 other teams in the Premier League.

The Foxes’ Firepower has been undone by their defensive record, which is the worst in the division, yet they remain regular scorers having netted in eight of their 10 league games.

Leeds too boast a scoring record which is better than some other struggling sides scoring in six of their nine games and Backing goals at both ends on Thursday evening makes plenty of sense.

Leicester City vs Leeds United tips and predictions

Both teams to score is available at 61/100 (1.61) while over 2.5 goals in the game is priced at 8/11 (1.72) and a combination of these two selections is offered at 19/20 (1.95).

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.

bet365