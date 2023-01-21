Leicester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion: Free Live Stream Online – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Brighton & Hove Albion can reclaim its place in the Premier League’s top six with at least a share of the spoils in Saturday’s visit to a Leicester City side that’s started 2023 with a limp. If the Foxes have gone for a new-year, new-me approach to matters, they’re doing it in the wrong direction after recording four straight league defeats in a miserable run that started back on Boxing Day. The Seagulls haven’t won at the King Power Stadium since both teams were based in the Championship back in 2014, but Roberto De Zerbi’s Revolution has the south-coast side believing they can end the rut following a miraculous run of form.

While Brendan Rodgers & Co. could hardly have started 2023 in Worse form, De Zerbi’s men are Flying high and all of a sudden find themselves in the battle for European qualification this term.

Brighton has won its last three games in all competitions and could celebrate four consecutive victories for the first time since April 2017, when it embarked upon a vital run of form in the battle for promotion.

Saturday’s visit to the King Power will be Brighton’s first without the talents of Belgium’s Leandro Trossard, who completed a $32 million switch to Premier League leader Arsenal on Friday.

However, club favorite Adam Lallana remains confident the club will cope without his talents, having already proven this season that Brighton’s creativity is not limited to him alone:

The Seagulls made mince meat of the Foxes when these teams collided at the Amex Stadium in September, with Argentinian World Cup-winner Alexis Mac Allister scoring twice in a 5-2 rout.

Leicester’s Sole win so far in 2023 was a narrow FA Cup win at Gillingham to reach the competition’s fourth round, with the club losing its last three league games at home (and failing to score in each).

The pressure is building around Rodgers to stop the downward slide lest the club find itself in a battle for top-flight survival, with just two points distancing Leicester from the relegation spots as things stand.

