Leicester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion: Free Live Stream Online – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Leicester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton & Hove Albion can reclaim its place in the Premier League’s top six with at least a share of the spoils in Saturday’s visit to a Leicester City side that’s started 2023 with a limp. If the Foxes have gone for a new-year, new-me approach to matters, they’re doing it in the wrong direction after recording four straight league defeats in a miserable run that started back on Boxing Day. The Seagulls haven’t won at the King Power Stadium since both teams were based in the Championship back in 2014, but Roberto De Zerbi’s Revolution has the south-coast side believing they can end the rut following a miraculous run of form.

