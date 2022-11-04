Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts presents its 2022 Winter Student Art Exhibit | The Valley Ledger

BETHLEHEM, PA- The Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts (Charter Arts) Visual Arts Department presents its annual Winter Student Art Exhibit, November 4- December 10, 2022. This impressive exhibit features more than 100 student works including a wide variety of mediums. This year’s exhibit also includes an InVision Photo Festival feature, which includes student photographs as well as a piece from the exhibit’s featured photographer, Charles Stonewall.

A FREE Opening Reception will be held on Friday, November 4, 2022, from 6-8 PM in the school’s Corpora Art Gallery as part of the Bethlehem Southside Arts Districts’ First Friday celebration.

The exhibit will be on display through December 10, 2022. Private appointments to view the exhibit can be arranged by calling 610-868-2971.

ABOUT THE CHARTER ARTS VISUAL ARTS DEPARTMENT:



The Charter Arts Visual Arts Department provides a structured and Classical art education. Students are rigorously trained in drawing, painting, sculpture, design, and educated in art history. The goal is to promote a return to Excellence in the visual arts through intensive training and the implementation of high standards.

Presented as an academic as well as an artistic pursuit, the courses inspire students to perceive connections between art and other subject areas. Students build upon learned concepts with the intention of gaining mastery, concentration, a strong work ethic, and self-discipline. Through practice, study, analysis, reading, and research, they learn to apply their intelligence and discernment to the art they create.

ABOUT THE LEHIGH VALLEY CHARTER HIGH SCHOOL FOR THE ARTS (Charter Arts):



Charter Arts is an audition-based public charter school that provides a comprehensive curriculum for high school students, grades 9-12, who have a dedicated passion for the creative and performing arts. Students major in one of seven artistic areas: dance, instrumental music, literary arts, production arts, theatre, visual arts, or vocal music.

Charter Arts is proud to celebrate its nineteenth year as one of the most respected high schools for the arts in the nation. Charter Arts was named a 2018 National Blue Ribbon School of Excellence by the US Department of Education. Recently, Charter Arts was ranked #1 Best Public High School Teachers in PA and #1 Best Charter High School in PA on Niche’s 2023 Best Schools in America Rankings.

Auditions for the 2023-2024 school year will be held in January/February of 2023. Auditions are by appointment only. Prospective students and their families can visit the Admissions page on the school website to learn more: www.CharterArts.org.

Charter Arts is located at 321 East 3rd Street, Bethlehem PA 18015.

Information & Image Provided By:

Ann Gillette

Manager of Public Relations and Media

Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts

321 East 3rd Street, Bethlehem, PA 18015

www.CharterArts.org