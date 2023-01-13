Lehigh Valley Charter High School For The Arts Presents CHARLEY’S AUNT By Brandon Thomas

The Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts (Charter Arts) Theater Department will present Charley’s Aunt by Brandon Thomas, January 13-15, 2023. The production is directed by Kelly Minner Bickert and features an exceptional cast of young actors.

This comedic Victorian-era farce is a hit with audiences. Bickert shares: “Love and Laughter! What can be better than a combination of these two things? Charley’s Aunt has love and laughter in abundance and it is what Drew me to wanting to direct this extremely witty and physical farce! Brandon Thomas Highlights in his play the extreme lengths we are willing to go to for love and the Chaos that ensues as a result. Audiences should be prepared for a fun night of surprises!”

Evening performances will be held January 13 & 14 at 7 PM and a Matinee performance will be held January 15 at 2 PM. Tickets are $5-$10 and are available for purchase online or at the door. For ticket information, visit www.CharterArts.org.

This production of Charley’s Aunt by Brandon Thomas is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. Play synopsis and history: Source: Concord Theatricals.

The Charter Arts Theater Department offers a pre-professional training program at the high school level. The department’s curriculum is to provide students with the skills that they will need to move on to competitive college programs as well as professional Theater experiences. Classes are designed to encourage students to create imaginative and compelling characters, to regard their Voices and bodies as creative instruments, to expose them to Theatrical literature, and to instill in them a sense of respect and professionalism for the art form that will stay with them throughout their lives.