Lehigh Men’s Soccer’s Season Ends With Loss to Colgate

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Lehigh men’s soccer team’s season came to an end with a 3-1 loss to Colgate at the Ulrich Sports Complex Wednesday night.

“The last game of the season, whether it’s Playoffs or regular season, is always bittersweet and a little bit sad,” said head Coach Dean Koski .” The seniors’ Careers are over, and they’ve meant a lot to this program. “

Thatcher Cooper , Euan Forrest , Andrew White , Jack Sarkos , Dominic Flowers , Luke Briggs and Natan Rosen are the seven Seniors the Mountain Hawks will lose to graduation.

“They came in here their first year and won a championship, and so they know what it’s like to be champions,” Koski said. “Then we had the pandemic, and they probably went through the toughest two years of any college athlete, so I certainly feel for them, but look, they’re all great young men and individuals.”

The Mountain Hawks ended the season with an overall record of 3-10-3, while Colgate improved to 7-3-7 and clinched a spot in the Patriot League Tournament.

“The Seniors have certainly made contributions to this program, regardless of what our record says,” Koski said. “It doesn’t represent who they are as men or as student-athletes. They’re going to go on to be very successful, and I couldn’t be more appreciative of the commitment, not just to the program but to their teammates .”

First-year Gennaro Mazzella scored the first goal 21 minutes into the game, which was also the first goal of his Collegiate career, but the Raiders would take over from that point on, scoring the three goals over the next 69 minutes.

“It’s exciting for him,” Koski said. “It was exciting for the team. He’s really well-liked, and they wanted to celebrate with him, but he would gladly give that up for a win as anyone else would. We did well to get that goal, but we didn’t do great on two restarts on corner kicks, and that’s certainly been our Achilles heel.”

Drew Fischer put Colgate on the board with a goal in the 31st minute. Bobby Foose quickly scored just five minutes after Fischer’s goal and Foose would score another goal off a penalty kick in the 76th minute.

“We have a lot to think about and work on in the offseason,” Koski said. “It’s a time for us to reflect a little bit and look back and think about how we need to do better as a coaching staff.”

