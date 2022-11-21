Lehigh Athletics Announces Football Head Coaching Transition

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Following thoughtful internal discussions regarding the Lehigh football program, Tom Gilmore has chosen to step down as the Mountain Hawks’ head football coach. A comprehensive search to identify Lehigh’s next head coach will begin immediately.

“Tom’s decision to step down reflects a true ‘team first’ mindset and a genuine love for Lehigh and Lehigh football,” said Lehigh Dean of Athletics Joe Sterrett. “Although he has a Penn degree, he is a Lehigh guy and he truly wants what is best for our football program and he continues to believe in the future of Lehigh football. I am Deeply Grateful for the substantial work he and his staff have done in developing a roster full of dedicated and Talented football players, who also have performed at unprecedented levels in the classroom. The efforts of Tom and his staff have given the football program a Stronger foundation and will provide the next Coach with a great opportunity for success .”

“I continue to believe that Lehigh football has a bright future and am confident that the foundation of players currently in the program will achieve success,” Gilmore said. “I am proud of the hard work our staff has done to help build the current foundation. I also recognize the potential value of a new voice for the program. I am committed to do all that I can during the transition period to support Lehigh football , the team members, and my staff.”

Gilmore returned to Lehigh as head coach in 2019 and recently completed his fourth season leading the Mountain Hawks. He went 4-7 in his first season in 2019, oversaw one of the nation’s top defensive units in the COVID-affected spring 2021 campaign, and led Lehigh to three consecutive Patriot League victories to conclude the fall 2021 season. The head coaching appointment marked a return to Lehigh for Gilmore, who served as Lehigh’s defensive coordinator from 2000-2003.