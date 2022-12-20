LEGISLATORS ENCOURAGE OREGONIANS TO SUPPORT PERFORMING ARTS VENUES

December 20, 2022 3:00 am

Legislators are encouraging Oregonians to support local performing arts venues during the holiday season.

A release from the House Majority Office said the Performing arts is an important part of Oregon’s economy, responsible for over 22,000 full-time jobs that generate more than $469 million in household income. However, during the COVID-19 pandemic, arts, culture, concert and entertainment venues took a tremendous hit and were the first to close and the last to open. The sector has yet to fully recover, with attendance down 30 percent across the board.

Representative Janelle Bynum of Clackamas said, “Gifting tickets, supporting with a membership, or simply attending a concert or show at your local venue this holiday season is a great way we can come together as a community and support Oregon’s economy”.

Representative John Lively of Springfield said, “Oregon’s Venues were closed longer than any other state during the pandemic”. Lively said, “After a tough past couple of years, we can show support and bolster our local economies by attending our friends and families”.

The release said in 2021, Legislators passed $50 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars for Venues Hardest hit by the pandemic. In 2020, the sector received $50 million in funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act’s Coronavirus Relief Fund, moved forward by the Emergency Board. Next year, lawmakers will continue to consider ways to bolster the industry.