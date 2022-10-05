LEGENDS ANNOUNCE 2022-23 COACHING, BASKETBALL OPERATIONS STAFF ADDITIONS

FRISCO, TX, (Oct. 5, 2022) – The Texas Legends have announced their basketball operations staff for the 2022-23 season, led by returning Head Coach George Galanopoulos and General Manager Al Whitley. The team welcomes back a majority of last season’s staff while adding Tevin Brown in the role of Video Coordinator/Player Development Coach, Parker Lovett as Basketball Operations Assistant, Assistant Athletic Trainer Thomas Suh, and Meg Dodge as the team’s new Strength and Conditioning Coach.

Returning to Galanopoulos’ staff are Associate Head Coach Nelson Terroba, Assistants Cam Black and Alex Cerda, Director of Basketball Operations Jonathon Gryniewicz, and Ashley Rudolph as Head Athletic Trainer.

“We’re ecstatic about the way our staff has taken shape over the last year,” said Galanopoulos. “It’s a group of high character, dedicated and talented individuals who genuinely care about helping others and positively impacting the community.”

Tevin Brown has been an instructor/skills coach for the past five years. A Graduate of UT Tyler, Brown played for the Patriots and went on to become the Director of Player Development for his former team after graduation. He joins the Legends having spent the past year as a Pro Skills Coach with Tyler Relph Basketball working with players at all levels of the game.

Parker Lovett spent last season as an Assistant Coach with the University of the Cumberlands. Prior to that, he was a Graduate Assistant at Northwestern and worked as a Team Attendant in the NBA Bubble. Lovett graduated from Gonzaga University where we spent two summers as a Camp Director for the Men’s Basketball program.

Thomas Suh joins the team after working in the private sector as a Physical Therapist for the past five years and got a taste for basketball this past season working the NBA Combine. Suh went to the University of Texas for his undergraduate degree where he also worked as a student trainer before getting his Doctor of Physical Therapy from the University of St. Augustine.

Meg Dodge has been an Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach with the Dallas Mavericks for the past four seasons. A Graduate of State University of New York College at Brockport, Dodge worked in the recreational department before attending the University of South Dakota for a Masters in Kinesiology and Exercise Science.

“We have a tremendously talented team with a wide array of specialties and expertise,” said Legends General Manager Al Whitley. “We have been building on what was already a special Squad and season here, and we look forward to getting this group to work in the office, gym, and out in the community.”

The Legends will hit the road for their first Matchup of the season against the Austin Spurs. The two teams will meet in a double-header Nov. 4th and 5th. Texas will then host the Birmingham Squadron in their home opener the following weekend on Nov. 12th at 7:30pm at the Comerica Center. For tickets or information call 214-469-0822 or visit www.TexLegends.com.

Legends Basketball Operations Staff

General Manager…………………………………………Al Whitley

Head Coach ………………………………………………………..George Galanopoulos

Associate Head Coach ………………………………………….Nelson Terroba

Assistant Coach……………………………………………Alex Cerda

Assistant Coach…………………………………………Cam Black

Video Coordinator/Player Development Coach……….Tevin Brown

Director, Basketball Operations………………………….Jonathon Gryniewicz

Basketball Operations Assistant…………………………Parker Lovett

Athletic Trainer…………………………………………….Ashley Rudolph

Assistant Athletic Trainer…………………………………Thomas Suh

Strength and Conditioning Coach………………………Meg Dodge

#YOURLEGENDS