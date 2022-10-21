Legendary Tight Lies golf club Inventor Barney Adams isn’t slowing down

Golf equipment Innovator Barney Adams is pictured on a golf course.

Barney Adams’ golf Innovations include the Tight Lies Fairway woods, invented in 1997 and still sold today.

SAN ANTONIO — Adams Golf founder Barney Adams, the father of the Revolutionary Tight Lies Utility club, was honored Monday after nearly 45 years in his Lone Star State with induction into the Texas Golf Hall of Fame at historic Brackenridge Park in San Antonio.

While they may not know it, almost every mid-to-upper-level Handicap golfer has been Touched by Adams, his products and his programs. His Tight Lies club was one of the best-selling Clubs of all time and is still being sold, a quarter century after it first hit the market, from an Inventor and a company few had ever heard of.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button