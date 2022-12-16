Legendary Rison football Coach Clay Totty takes job at Wynne

By Kyle Sutherland | Photo by Jimmy Jones

WYNNE – Following a series of polarizing events over the past month-and-a-half within the Wynne football program, a new era has officially begun.

Thursday night, the Wynne school board unanimously approved a household name in Arkansas, Clay Totty, as the team’s new football coach.

The search began following a Nov. 28 public board hearing when it was decided Van Paschal’s contract would not be renewed, although Paschal announced hours earlier during the hearing that he would not be returning regardless of the final decision. Paschal had been suspended with pay since Oct. 20.

Paschal compiled a 51-17 record with the Yellowjackets dating to 2017 and finished no worse than the Class 5A state playoff quarterfinals each season.

Totty became the state’s winningest active coach this season with a career record of 242-65-1, one ahead of Paschal’s 241 victories. Totty is tied for 11th in all-time state history wins with the late George Burke.

Only Prairie Grove’s Danny Abshier has been at the same school longer than Totty, who was named head coach at Rison in 1998 and won two state titles with the Wildcats, in 2000 and 2004, along with 11 conference championships. Rison also reached the Class 2A state championship game in 2015, losing to McCrory.

Totty never had a losing season with the program and won double-digit games 13 times, including six perfect regular seasons, and was the NFHS Arkansas High School Football Coach of the Year in 2000.

Totty, a Fordyce native, led Rison to an 11-1 record this fall, when the Wildcats finished in the 3A state semifinals, falling 27-0 to eventual state champion Charleston.

Wynne won four games in a row during Paschal’s suspension before getting shut out 42-0 by eventual 5A Champion Parkview in the quarterfinals.