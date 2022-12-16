Legendary Rison football Coach Clay Totty takes job at Wynne

By Kyle Sutherland | Photo by Jimmy Jones

WYNNE – Following a series of polarizing events over the past month-and-a-half within the Wynne football program, a new era has officially begun.

Thursday night, the Wynne school board unanimously approved a household name in Arkansas, Clay Totty, as the team’s new football coach.

The search began following a Nov. 28 public board hearing when it was decided Van Paschal’s contract would not be renewed, although Paschal announced hours earlier during the hearing that he would not be returning regardless of the final decision. Paschal had been suspended with pay since Oct. 20.

