Legendary Palm Beach County basketball Coach Floyd Andrew dies

Derek Harper is the most decorated player Floyd Andrews coached during his legendary 31-year career. But when Harper heard early Wednesday his “second father” and mentor had died, the former 16-year NBA veteran’s thoughts had nothing to do with basketball.

Rather, it was how his former coach helped prepare him for life.

“All I could think about was him giving me a paddle,” Harper said in an emotional phone call from his home outside of Dallas. “His chastising me and me respecting him enough to take it. I needed it.

“You’re trained to do what’s right but you don’t always do what’s right and Coach thought it was necessary Discipline to give me a paddle. I will take it to my grave. I’m Grateful for it. I’m Thankful for it because it changed the path of my life.”

Andrews, 85, was under Hospice care when he died in his West Palm Beach home surrounded by family.

“Floyd was the beacon of light and an educator,” said longtime friend Dan Calloway, 84, who played basketball with Andrews at Roosevelt High School.

Andrews was a member of the Palm Beach County Sports Hall of Fame (inducted in 1985) and he was among the first inductees to the Roosevelt High School Sports Hall of Fame (2011).

Born in West Palm Beach, Andrews graduated from Roosevelt before receiving a basketball scholarship from Florida A&M University. At 26, he returned to his alma mater to teach biology and coach the junior varsity basketball team. Three years later, in 1967, Andrews began his head coaching career.

Andrews’ career spanned four decades with stops at Roosevelt, North Shore and Palm Beach Lakes. They won three state championships, 1968 at Roosevelt and two at North Shore, 1974 and the Harper-led 1980 team. The most historic was at Roosevelt when Andrews’ team capped an undefeated season by winning Florida’s first integrated state tournament.

Roosevelt finished 27-0, winning the state championship in the first year Black teams played white teams in the postseason.

“We made history,” said Rick Easley, the team captain and point guard of that Roosevelt team. “What is significant about what we accomplished … we did what teachers and adults told us as kids. They said you can accomplish anything anyone else can. The first opportunity Black schools had to compete with all schools we won a state championship.”

Andrews’ Legacy in Palm Beach County transcends the 723 basketball games he won. He was a father figure to hundreds of boys, many of them who grew up during times of racial tension and the unsettling days of integration.

“They prepared me to leave high school, scared as hell,” Harper said. “The way I survived college and life is so many conversations we had. He means everything to me. I never knew my biological father. Coach was the closest thing to that.”

Tom D’Angelo is a journalist at the Palm Beach Post. You can reach him at [email protected]