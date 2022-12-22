Legendary Golf Star Is Suing His Own Son, Grandson

Gary Player reacting to a shot during a tournament.

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 11: Gary Player of South Africa reacts to his shot from the first tee during the First Tee ceremony to start the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Legendary golfer Gary Player is suing his own son and grandson, according to a new report from the Palm Beach Post.

The lawsuit reportedly stems from issues regarding memorabilia, including trophies and clubs. According to the new lawsuit, Player said his son and grandson have sold or tried to sell the memorabilia despite an agreement requiring the items to be returned to the nine-time major Championship winner.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button