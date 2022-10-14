Legendary broadcaster Al Michaels suggests what the NFL ‘would love’ when it comes to Daniel Snyder

Amazon broadcaster Al Michaels took time to talk about the Washington Commanders’ team owner Daniel Snyder and the controversy surrounding him during their game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday night

The legendary announcer talked about the bombshell ESPN report that dropped earlier in the day that said Snyder told a close associate he had enough information to “blow up” several other NFL owners, the league office and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and asserted “they can’ t f— with me,” ESPN reported.

The 57-year-old team owner reportedly told another confidant “the NFL is a mafia” and “all other owners hate each other.” To which another Unnamed team owner told ESPN that was false and just “all the owners hate Dan.” Additionally, ESPN reported Snyder Hired private investigators to dig up “dirt” on other team owners, including Jerry Jones.

With the game at a lull, Michaels talked about the report.

“There was a report today on ESPN alleging that Snyder was accumulating damaging info on other owners and Roger Goodell as leverage … to avoid being voted out of the league,” he said. “Our Michael Smith reporting before the game Snyder is the subject of five different investigations or inquiries for sexual harassment, a toxic work environment, financial irregularities. … This has been an ongoing story with the investigations and all of that and the owners have a meeting scheduled in New York on Tuesday. It is not, currently, on the agenda.”

Michaels then talked about his gut feeling on the entire Snyder saga.

“Just my feeling, I think what the league would love is for Snyder to sell the team. Not having to go for a vote but just sell the team because it’s become a major problem around the league, obviously. And we’ll see what happens. I think it’s got a long way to go, and Dan (is) very well known for digging his heels into the ground.”

To force Snyder out, at least 24 owners are required to vote in favor of it.

Snyder’s lawyers, John Brownlee and Stuart Nash, partners at Holland & Knight, and a Commanders spokesperson vehemently denied the assertions in the ESPN report.

“This is categorically false,” Brownlee and Nash said of the dossier claims to ESPN. “They have no ‘dossiers’ compiled on any owners.”

The Lawyers added: “We also understand that certain people believe their own interests will be advanced by convincing news outlets like ESPN to print false information about the Snyders and Joneses.”

Of the suggestion that the NFL owners hate each other, a Commanders spokesperson told ESPN: “Owners have a shared love of the game, mutual respect for each other and our organizations, and a strong working relationship.”

Additionally, a Commanders spokesperson pushed back on ESPN’s reporting in a statement to Fox News Digital.

“It’s hard to imagine a piece that is more categorically untrue, and is clearly part of a well-funded, two-year misinformation campaign to coerce the sale of the team, which will continue to be unsuccessful,” the Commanders spokesperson said.