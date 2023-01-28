Legendary 8-time state Champion Jimmy Teague retires as Reidsville head football Coach

— Jimmy Teague, one of the winningest football coaches in state history, has retired. While the head coach at Reidsville High School, Teague led the rams to eight state championship victories and 11 overall championship appearances. Over two different stints as Reidsville’s head coach, Teague accumulated an overall record of 339-58.

Teague first became the head coach at Reidsville in 1992. Prior to that, he was the head coach at Eastern Alamance from 1985-1988 and then at Garinger High School in Charlotte from 1989-1991. At Eastern Alamance, Teague had a record of 15-25. At Garinger, Teague went 15-18. As Reidsville’s head coach between 1992 and 2008, Teague led the Rams to four 2AA state championships and one runner-up finish.

In 2009, Greensboro College hired Teague to be its offensive coordinator. After a year there, Teague took another high school head coaching job in Virginia. At George Washington High School in Danville, Virginia, Teague went 11-10 over two seasons. Teague went back to Reidsville in 2012. Since 2012, Reidsville won four 2A state championships and lost two. The 2022 Reidsville Rams fell to East Duplin in the 2A state Championship by a score of 24-21.

Over his four stretches as a head coach in North Carolina, Teague amassed 369 wins.

Teague first shared the news of his retirement with the Greensboro News & Record.