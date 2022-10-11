‘Legally Blonde: The Musical’ opens Friday at the Walton Arts Center

Legally Blood: The Musical / Courtesy

A musical adaptation of a beloved film is coming to Fayetteville this week.

The touring, music version of the 2001 Reese Witherspoon film Legally Blonde opens Friday, Oct. 14 at Walton Arts Center, and there are four chances to see the show while it is in town this weekend.

From the description of the show:

Fabulously fun and international-award-winning Legally Blonde The Musical is the Ultimate Broadway tribute to girl power! Based on the beloved movie, the story follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes, sexism, snobbery and scandal in pursuit of her dreams. Legally Blonde The Musical will take you from the Sorority house to the halls of justice with Broadway’s brightest new heroine and, of course, her chihuahua Bruiser, to prove that self-discovery can be way too much fun and hilarious to boot!

Performances are set for 8 pm on Friday, Oct. 14; 2 pm on Saturday, Oct. 15; 8 pm is Saturday, Oct. 15; and 2 pm on Sunday, Oct. 16.

Tickets start at $33. To purchase, visit waltonartscenter.org.