Legacy Sabers boys soccer ready for run at state

BISMARCK, ND (KFYR) – When the Legacy soccer teams take the field on Thursday, there’s one trend the Sabers would like to continue. They have done an excellent job of scoring the first goal and playing from the lead this season.

“We want to control the middle of the field and we always want to aggressively always be right on top of people. Our defense is the experienced part of our team so we know if we can stay right on top of them and turn around and put shots on goal that we suffocate them a little bit at the goal,” said Tom Marcis, Legacy Head Coach.

Nathaniel Olheiser is the Sabers keeper. As a team, Legacy has only allowed 11 goals in 15 games.

“We were in most games all of the time because we’ve had solid goalkeeping from the very beginning of our program and Nate has continued that tradition so obviously, he’s a very good keeper and he makes saves a normal keeper wouldn’t make and he’s only a junior as well. The funny thing is during the summer he is a field player, and he plays up top and that actually helps make him a better keeper,” said Marcis.

The Sabers play Fargo Shanley in the first round and it’s scheduled for 2:15 pm Thursday in West Fargo.

