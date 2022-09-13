Legacy Freshman teacher raises money for ‘high-quality’ literature on DonorsChoose

Editor’s Note: The Reporter-Telegram is providing weekly updates on what teachers from Midland are asking for on the site DonorsChoose.org.

Amber Jordan, an English teacher at Legacy Freshmen High School, is asking for donations to purchase books that are popular among teens to make available in her classroom.

The books will be available to read during classes and will further expose students to high-quality literature, according to the post.

All donations to this project are currently being matched by the Montgomery Family Fund, a DonorsChoose donor.





The total project goal for the 14 books is $494.69, $294.69 is still needed by Dec. 12. These books will reach 180 students, more than half of them come from low-income households, according to the post.

The books requested:

“March” (Trilogy Slipcase Set) by Andrew Aydin and John Lewis

“Their Eyes Were Watching God” by Zora Neale Hurston

“Punching the Air” by Ibi Zoboi and Yusef Salaam

“City of Thieves” by David Benioff

“Odd One Out” by Nic Stone

“Concrete Rose” by Angie Thomas

“Children of Virtue and Vengeance” by Tomi Adeyemi

“Ace of Spades” by Faridah Abike-Iyimide

“Clap When You Land” by Elizabeth Acevedo

“Brown Girl Dreaming” by Jacqueline Woodson

“The Last Cuentista” by Donna Barba Higuera

“Unspeakable” by Carole Boston Weatherford

“The Crossover” by Kwame Alexander

“X: A Novel” by Ilyasah Shabazz and Kekla Magoon

—

Online: https://www.donorschoose.org/