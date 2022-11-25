Leftovers from Arizona high school Thanskgiving basketball tournaments

This week’s Arizona high school basketball Thanksgiving tournaments gave a glimpse of what lies ahead this season, as the shot clock took center stage and star players emerged.

Biggest takeaway

Gilbert Perry is as advertised, a top-25 team in the Nation that will find few if any challenges this season. Maybe next Tuesday’s game at Peoria Liberty will be the test the Defending 6A state Champion Pumas will need. The first few days of Gilbert’s Welcome to the Jungle tournament showed the devastating one-two punch that 6-foot-8 sophomore Koa Peat and 6-8 senior Cody Williams can leave on teams. At the blink of an eye, they put away Mesa Eastmark and won easily 85-31, as Peat scored 17 points in the first half. Coach Sam Duane Jr., had the bench replaced after a few minutes into the second half. Perry then sprinted out to an 18-0 lead after one quarter on Tuesday, then scored 26 points in the second quarter and 23 in the third in a 77-21 rout of Mesa Desert Ridge. On Wednesday, the Pumas cruised past Tempe Corona del Sol 82-27, as Williams had 23 points and six assists, Peat had 15 points and seven rebounds, and guard Barron Silsby had 13 points. They were scheduled to conclude the showcase at 5 pm, Friday against Queen Creek Casteel.

