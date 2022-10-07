Lee’s Volleyball Team To Host Volleyball For A Cure

The Lee University Lady Flames volleyball team will host the 15th annual Volley for a Cure as part of Lee’s Homecoming celebrations. The Lady Flames will face off against Union University on Friday, Nov. 4, at 7 pm in the Paul Dana Walker Arena.

The event’s goal is to help raise awareness for breast cancer and raise money for the MaryEllen Locher Scholarship Fund at CHI Memorial Foundation, a college Scholarship program for children who have either lost a parent to breast cancer, have a parent who is a breast cancer Survivor , or have a parent who is currently in treatment. This year, the fundraising goal is $15,000.

“This event is very special for me because my mom passed away from breast cancer,” said Silvia Beauzile, interim volleyball Coach at Lee. “I have been part of the Volley for a Cure event since I was a student here at Lee, and I just love how much Joy it brings to everybody in the community.”

To raise money, the volleyball team is selling pink “Spread the Hope” T-shirts. One hundred percent of the profits will go to the MaryEllen Locher Scholarship Fund. Shirts are available for $10 each (XXL and XXXL are $12). There will also be a silent auction prior to the game to raise money for the fund.

For more information about Volley for a Cure or to make a contribution, email Beauzile at [email protected] or call (423) 614-8640. To purchase a T-shirt, contact Nate Shadoan at [email protected].

For more information about the MaryEllen Locher Foundation or to help, visithttps://www.memorial.org/en/ chi-memorial-foundation/mel- scholar.html .

For more information about homecoming, visitleeuhomecoming.com.