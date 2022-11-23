Lee’s Benevolence Fall Field Day Serves Youth With Disabilities

Lee students with one of the children who attended the Fall Field Day at the Ray Conn Sports Complex

Students from one of Lee University’s benevolence classes Hosted the second annual Fall Field Day, an event for community youth with disabilities to participate in outdoor activities. This year, they were joined by several members of Lee’s track and field team, led by Megan Douglas.

“I enjoyed this service project because I was able to connect with individuals and their families who live in our community,” said benevolence student Olivia Richardson. “It provided me with a hands-on experience that allowed me to apply what I had learned in my class. I am very grateful because it challenged me to serve others in my community and allowed me to work in the field I am pursuing.”

The benevolence class consists of special education majors and is led by Dr. Kimberly Moffett, associate professor of special education. The two-hour event, held at the Ray Conn Sports Complex on Lee’s campus, featured different physical activities including kickball, freeze tag, Connect 4, and Jenga.

“This event is something that we can provide as a service to parents to give them some respite and knowledge that their children or students are taken care of,” said Dr. Moffett. “The way it came together with the Athletes this year was really neat because the Helpers weren’t just students that were majoring in special education.”

The mission of Fall Field Day is to provide exceptional students with a day of fun while also providing their caregivers with a day off.

“A grandmother of one of the exceptional students asked if she needed to stay at the event to monitor her grandchild,” said Dr. Moffett. “When told that her child would be taken care of, she was very thankful. Hearing and seeing her example reminded the students how overwhelmed some caregivers can be and how appreciated it is to have respite.”

The Lee University Benevolence course offers students an introduction to various aspects of service from a Christian perspective. Special attention is given to introducing students to Biblical and Theological themes that address issues of benevolence, Exploring the integration of vocation and service to others, offering students concrete ways of serving the needs of others in their communities and the world, and relating the content of the course with the larger service requirement for all Lee University students.

For more information about Fall Field Day, contact Moffett at [email protected] or call 614-8672.